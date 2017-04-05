ROLANDO “Chino” SANTISTEBAN, 63, of Elk Horn (Svcs. 4/8/17)

Obituaries

ROLANDO “Chino” SANTISTEBAN, 63, of Elk Horn, died March 31st, at home. Funeral services for ROLANDO “Chino” SANTISTEBAN will be held 3-p.m. Saturday, April 8th, at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church (In Elk Horn, IA). Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Visitation, with the family present, is from 2-until 3-p.m. Saturday, at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church.

Burial will be held later, in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery.

ROLANDO “Chino” SANTISTEBAN is survived by:

His wife – Annette Santisteban, of Elk Horn.

His daughters – Anna Santisteban, of Avoca, and Maria (Nick) Hughes, of Elk Horn.

His son – Antonio Santisteban & fiance’ Kaylee Jensen, both of Exira.

His brothers and sister – Orlando (Susie) Hero, of Virginia Beach, VA; Peter (Debbie) Santisteban, of Russellville, KY; Andres (Heather) Torres, of Rogers, AR., and Desiree Hernandez, of Tampa, FL.

2 grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.