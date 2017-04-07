ROLAND “ROLLIE” HENDERSON, 63, of Wiota (Svcs. 04/11/2017)

Obituaries

ROLAND “ROLLIE” HENDERSON, 63, of Wiota died Thursday, April 6th in Anita. Funeral services for ROLAND “ROLLIE” HENDERSON will be held Tuesday, April 11th at 10:30am at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

An inurnment will take place at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Visitation with family will be held Monday, April 10th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Online condolences may be left at www.RolandFuneralService.com