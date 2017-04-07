ROLAND “ROLLIE” HENDERSON, 63, of Wiota (Svcs. 04/11/2017)
April 7th, 2017 by Jim Field
ROLAND “ROLLIE” HENDERSON, 63, of Wiota died Thursday, April 6th in Anita. Funeral services for ROLAND “ROLLIE” HENDERSON will be held Tuesday, April 11th at 10:30am at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
An inurnment will take place at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Visitation with family will be held Monday, April 10th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
