RODNEY VANDERHEIDEN, 62, of Bedford (Svcs. 4/8/17)

Obituaries

RODNEY VANDERHEIDEN, 62, of Bedford, has died. A Mass of Christian Burial for RODNEY VANDERHEIDEN will be held 10-a.m. Saturday April 8th, at the

Bedford New Life Missionary Church. Ritchie Funeral Home in Bedford has the arrangements.

Visitation will be Friday April 7, 2017, at the Ritchie Funeral Home in Bedford, from 3 to 7 w/family greeting friends 5 to 7.

Interment will be at the Harlan Cemetery at 3 PM Saturday afternoon.

Memorials may be directed towards the Bedford Community Schools.

Memories may be Shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com