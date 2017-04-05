Reports indicate Wichita State likely exiting Missouri Valley Conference for AAC

Sports

Multiple reports throughout the past week have indicated that Wichita State is expected to leave the Missouri Valley Conference and join the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers would be joining the AAC as a basketball only member and the move is expected to happen before next season.

The AAC currently has 12 football members but only 11 basketball members, so the move would make sense for the AAC to add a basketball only member.

It also has been reported that MVC conference Athletic Directors and Presidents will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday in St. Louis to discuss the possible departure of Wichita State. It’s also expected the meeting will involve discussion of potential expansion partners for the MVC.

Wichita State has been a member of the MVC since 1945.