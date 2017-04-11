Red Oak woman arrested on Assault & Interference charges

News

Red Oak Police responding this (Tuesday) morning to a reported incident of assault and an intoxicated female, arrested 23-year old Ashley Nicole Woodman, of Red Oak. Woodman was taken into custody at around 7:15-a.m. after officers found she was very intoxicated and had allegedly assaulted a male at a residence in the 1000 block of Corning Street, in Red Oak.

As Woodman was being placed into custody, she allegedly resisted and began to fight with officers. She was brought to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault and Interference with Official Acts.