Red Oak residents arrested on Theft charges

News

Two people were arrested Friday night in Red Oak, on Theft charges. Red Oak Police say 32-year old Robert Benjamin Harris was taken into custody at around 7-p.m., and 46-year old Shelby Joann Olivares was arrested at around 7:40-p.m. Both are from Red Oak. Harris was arrested for Theft in the 5th Degree, while Olivares was arrested for Aiding and Abetting Theft in the 5th Degree.

Both were brought to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $300 each bonds, each.