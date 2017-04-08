Red Oak Police report numerous arrests Friday evening and Saturday morning

News

The Red Oak Police Department reported multiple arrests from Friday and Saturday morning.

On Friday at 4:19pm Officers arrested three individuals in the 300 block of West 2nd Street for Trespassing. Those arrested were 38-year-old Leonard Thomas Wright of Council Bluffs, 24-year-old Cody Dean Johnson of Corning, and 38-year-old Heidi Ann Bernt of Omaha. All three were taken to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held on $300 bond.

Early Saturday morning Red Oak Police arrested a Red Oak woman on drug and alcohol charges. At 12:38am Officers arrested 20-year-old Luis Rodriguez Ibarra of Red Oak for Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Alcohol Under the Age of 21. She was arrested in the 700 block of North Broadway Street and taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 cash bond. Red Oak Police was assisted by Montgomery County Deputies on the case.

Also early Saturday Morning at 12:44am Red Oak Police arrested 18-year-old Christopher Michael Ceder of Red Oak in the 700 block of North Broadway Street for OWI Drugged 1st Offense. Ceder was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 cash bond. Red Oak Police was assisted by Montgomery County Deputies on the case.