Red Oak man arrested Sunday night on assault charge

News

Police in Red Oak, Sunday night, arrested a man for Domestic Abuse Assault/1st offense. 40-year old Richard Allen Straw, of Red Oak, was taken into custody at around 8:25-p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington Avenue. Straw was brought to the Montgomery County Jail and held without bond until making an appearance before a magistrate.

And, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports 21-year old Chase Paul Palmer, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 8:27-a.m. Saturday, for Interference with Official Acts.