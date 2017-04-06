Pre-orders being accepted for Cass County Conservation Board’s Plant Sale

Ag/Outdoor, News

The Cass County Conservation Board is now taking Pre-orders for their Native Plant Sale! The order form and payment will be DUE May 1th 2017 at 4PM. Forms can be found online http://www.atlanticiowa.com/county/county-departments/conservation-office/

Native Local Eco-type live Plants will be sold. Live plants from nursery will come as small plugs; cells are 5” deep x 2” wide at top or 4.5”deep x 2” Cone. 2 Species of Native grass, and 9 Native Forbs including many that benefit Pollinators! All orders must be picked up during designated times at our offices in Lewis unless prior arrangements made.

Designated pick up times will be: Thursday May 25th, from 8-a.m. until 6-p.m., or Friday May 26th, from 8-a.m. until 4:30-p.m. Plants not picked up will be donated with NO REFUND.