Pott. County Sheriff’s report (4/3/17)

News

A Nebraska man who was arrested last week in Pottawattamie County for 2nd Degree Theft/Stolen vehicle, has also been charged with being a Fugitive from Justice. The Pott. County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year old Steven M. Morlan, of Omaha, was already in the Pott. County Jail, was wanted in Dodge County, NE.

He was originally taken into custody late Tue. night, March 28th, after deputies were called to the area of 185th Street near Honey Creek, for report of a suspicious person. Morlan was found in a ditch near a vehicle reported stolen out of Fremont, NE. Authorities are still looking for a female associated with the incident. 43-year old Tekisha R. Skeens, of Council Bluffs.

The Pott. County Sheriff’s Office reports also, 42-year old Shane Elam Rouse, of Oakland, was arrested Friday evening in Oakland, on a warrant for Probation Violation. Late Friday night, 35-year old Felipe Garcia Sanchez, of Council Bluffs, after a Deputy located an SUV reported to have been speeding and was all over the road on Interstate 80 westbound, near Walnut. The vehicle was stopped on I-80 near Neola. Sanchez was subsequently arrested for OWI/1st offense. He was also cited for improper use of lanes, no license, no insurance, and for open container.

Saturday evening, a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 24-year old Dee Ann Good, of Walnut, for Domestic Abuse Assault, after allegedly assault her 23-year old boyfriend. Both subjects suffered what were described as apparent, minor injuries. Alcohol was reported to be a factor during the incident.

Authorities said also, 56-year old Sandra Lee Myers, of Minden, was arrested early Sunday morning for OWI/1st offense, following a traffic stop on Highway 83, near 480th Street. 31-year old Christopher Dale Gonzalez, of Avoca, was arrested early Sunday morning, for 4th Degree Criminal Mischief and Domestic Assault with Injury, after he allegedly broke out a window on his girlfriends’ vehicle causing $300 damage, and was allegedly assaulted another woman. The 33-year old victim of the assault suffered a severe laceration.