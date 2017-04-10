Pott. County Sheriff’s Report (4/10/17) – Pursuit; MIP party busted Sunday

News

A pursuit that began in Washington County, NE early this (Monday) morning ended in Iowa with a crash and the arrest of a man wanted on a Fugitive from Justice warrant from Woodbury County, IA. 23-year old Alan C. Reyes, Jr., of Sioux City, was taken into custody after the SUV he was driving went out of control following a wild chase that saw speeds reach 100 miles per hour and ended near 152nd and Rosewood Road at around 1-a.m. Reyes was charged with Felony eluding, distribution of narcotics, a drug tax stamp violation, driving while barred, and prohibited acts. Inside the vehicle, authorities found a large bag containing 115.5 grams of methamphetamine.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports also, 18-year old Sydnie Morgan Collins, of McClelland, was arrested Sunday morning for Interference with Official Acts, after authorities forced entry into a home where a alcohol was being served to persons under the legal age. Collins, along with eight other individuals – one female and seven males – was also cited for consuming alcoholic beverages at the party, located at a residence in McClelland.

Early Saturday morning, Deputies arrested 40-year old Anthony Joseph Blotzer, of Avoca, following a traffic stop in Avoca, for expired registration tags. Blotzer was taken into custody for OWI/2nd offense, and cited for expired drivers license. Also arrested Saturday, was 25-year old Matthew John Swanson, of Council Bluffs, who was charged with OWI/2nd offense, eluding, and cited for speeding.

A traffic stop on a motorcycle Saturday, in Underwood, resulted in the arrest of 30-year old Johnathon Daniel Kunze, of Underwood, for Driving While Revoked/OWI Test Failure, and two citations for moving violations.