Police release names of 5 people killed in Mason City crash

News

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have released the names of five people killed in a fiery Mason City crash. Police in Mason City say an officer discovered the accident scene around 2:40 a.m. Monday after officials noticed that power had been knocked out to hundreds of customers. Officials say the accident apparently caused the short-lived outage.

Today (Tuesday) the Mason City Police Department identified the driver as 20-year-old Zachary Hartley. His four passengers were identified as 17-year-old Donte Foster, 18-year-old Roderick Lewis, 14-year-old Sydney Alcorn and 19-year-old Alex Wiebke. All of them lived in Mason City.

The crash cause is being investigated. Mason City sits about 109 miles (176 kilometers) north of Des Moines.