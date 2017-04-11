Parking changes announced at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield

News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Changes have been announced at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield as crews prepare to build a new six-story parking structure. Omaha television station WOWT reports that Eppley will close its surface and canopy lots on Thursday to prepare for the construction.

The new parking structure, which will hold 3,000 cars, was approved by the Omaha Airport Authority in December. The $66.5 million project is scheduled to begin in May and take about two years to complete.

During that time, rental car operations at the airport will be relocated to the canopy lot south of the terminal, which will be closed to public parking.