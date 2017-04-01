Orange City man sentenced to prison for sex assault on teens

News

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 19-year-old Orange City man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two teenagers. The Sioux City Journal reports that Axel Reyes pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse last week in Sioux County District Court.

Investigators say they learned in September that Reyes had provided alcohol to a 14-year-old, and that Reyes had sex with her while she was intoxicated. He was arrested Feb. 3 after authorities completed their investigation. While in custody, another 14-year-old reported that Reyes had sexually assaulted her against her will in January.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Reyes to two separate two-year prison terms to be served at the same time. Reyes must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.