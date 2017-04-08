OR man arrested on drug charges in Fremont County

News

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man from Oregon on drug charges. 18-year old Kristian Lucas Mann, of Keizer, OR, was taken into custody for possession of Ecstasy, LSD and drug paraphernalia. Mann also had a federal warrant for his arrest that was issued out of Oregon. He was being held in the Fremont County Jail on $150,300 bond.

His arrest followed an investigation in a vehicle reported to have been parked in the turnaround on Interstate 29 at mile marker 17. When a Deputy arrived on the scene, he found Mann, the driver of vehicle, and another passenger, were asleep. The driver and passenger were released after the investigation.