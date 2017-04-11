NW IA man arrested for 2016 alleged sexual assault

News

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety report a man suspected in the alleged July 2016 sexual assault against a minor female in northwest Iowa, was arrested last week. The incident allegedly occurred at the residence of Eddie D. Delong, in Cleghorn.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office in conjunction with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. On April 5th, 2017 the 43-year old Delong was arrested and charged with felony Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree and Supplying Alcohol to a Minor – Causing Serious Injury (An Aggravated Misdemeanor).

DeLong’s bond was set at $10,000. He has since posted bond and was released, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 17th at the Cherokee County Courthouse.