New, Atlantic Sunnyside Pool website is available to answer questions about pool renovation

News

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department Director Seth Staashelm, Saturday, released the link to a new website designed to inform the public about possible renovations to the Sunnyside Pool, and garner input on the expected, future project.

During the March 27th Parks and Rec Board meeting, Staashelm said the Sunnyside Pool Steering Committee looked at several pool renovation and or construction concepts provided by Waters Edge Aquatic Design out of Lenexa, KS., and came to the conclusion a $4.5-million dollar pool renovation would be the best out of four plans presented by the company, using some elements of each plan.

The new website provides illustrations of past conceptual pool plans, plan features, and the version selected by the steering committee, with the idea of having those plans made available to the public for further scrutiny and input. You can find the link to the Sunnyside Pool Renovation website here:

https://sunnysideswimmingp.wixsite.com/poolplan

Later, there will be tri-fold handouts available, along with a traveling display with 3-D renderings of the pool layout and design. That information will be made available during local events such as Produce in the Park, AtlanticFest and other activities or events. The plans presented is not the final picture of what the pool will look like, and will likely be tweaked, depending on public feedback.

Once enough feedback is received, it’s expected the process will begin to request a bond vote. The earliest any work on the project could begin, according to Staashelm, assuming a bond is approved, would be in 2020.