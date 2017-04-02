NE man arrested on warrant in Shenandoah, Sat. night

News

A traffic stop Saturday night in Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest of a Nebraska man on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. Shenandoah Police stopped a vehicle at around 11:30-p.m. near Highway 48 and E Avenue. After making contact with the driver, 34-year old Tyler Morrow, of Omaha, Morrow was arrested on a valid warrant out of Lancaster, NE. for failure to appear. After further investigation Morrow was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. His warrant did not allow Morrow to post bond. He was transported to the Page County Jail and held, pending extradition to Nebraska.