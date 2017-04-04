NE man arrested for OWI in Pott. County

News

A Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy on routine patrol Monday night stopped a pickup after it was seen swerving over the fog line on the road and inside its lane. As he approached, the Deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 20-year old Lukas S. Davie, of Plattsmouth, NE., was arrested at around 9:15-p.m., for OWI/1st offense, and issued a warning for improper use of lanes.