N. Central IA man arrested on Union County warrant
April 3rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
A man from north central Iowa’s Franklin County was arrested Friday morning in southern Iowa, on a warrant out of Union County. 24-year old Steven Ryan Patterson Jr, of Hampton, was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana. Patterson was subsequently released from the Union County Jail for time served.