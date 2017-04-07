More Iowa schools adding “safe room” shelters for severe weather

News

With severe weather season upon us, more schools across the state are using federal grants to create safe rooms where children can take shelter during dangerous storms. Mark Schouten directs the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. He says when Iowa receives disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA, it includes bonus funds to prevent damage and loss of life from future storms.

“Whatever the amount is, an additional 20 percent is paid to the state to be use for mitigation purposes,” Scouten says. “We have used a lot of that money for saferoom creation throughout the state.”

Since 1992, FEMA has paid for 72 safe room projects across Iowa, including 42 million dollars for schools. Twenty more schools are waiting in line for FEMA grants for projects worth another 31 million dollars. “We have stacked projects right now waiting for more hazard mitigation dollars and a number of schools are seeking to do just that: add safe rooms to their facilities,” Scouten says.

Interest in “safe room” shelters grew after a 2013 tornado hit an elementary school in Moore, Oklahoma — killing seven children.

(Radio Iowa)