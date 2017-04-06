Montgomery County Extension Receives a $1,000 Grant for Young and Beginning Ag Producer Education

Ag/Outdoor, News

Officials with ISU Extension report the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Montgomery County has received a $1,000 grant for its Beginning and Young Agricultural Producers program. Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) provided the Working Here Fund grant to support a yearlong educational program focused on the business end of farming.

Chelsea Cousins, program coordinator for the Montgomery County Extension, says “The overarching goal of this project is to increase the number and success of new Iowa farm operations. This requires a continued learning for existing farm businesses and the creation of a fresh pool of individuals who are able to stake out an equity position in farming.”

About 15 enrollees have participated in two of four planned meetings. Participants include young and beginning producers involved in an existing operation, such as a family member’s, and aspiring full-time producers who work off the farm while they build capital and know-how.

Cousins said there is space in the two remaining meetings for additional enrollees. Meetings combine financial education and farm business development with visits to area agricultural operations, with a focus on beef production. Included in the financial topics are financial statements, cash flow management and key financial ratios. Among the production topics: winter nutrition, low-stress weaning and pregnancy checking. Interested enrollees for the August and December meetings can call Cousins at the Montgomery County Extension at 712-623-2592.

ISU Extension and Outreach in Montgomery County was one of 53 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the fourth quarter of 2016. FCSAmerica awarded $81,140 during the fourth quarter grant cycle that ended December 31, 2016.