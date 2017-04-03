MONDAY, APRIL 3rd

Trading Post

FOR SALE: I have a AB lounger 2 in great shape. $10 You can look it up online to see this is a great value! Just need it GONE! Also have a VERY NICE king sized oak headboard with lights and storage compartments. $50. My last item is a Pet Gear Easy Step for small or older Pets. These steps are like new! 22″ long, 16″ wide. Non-slip pads come off for easy cleaning. online they are $32-60 +shipping. I would take $15. We are located SE of Hamlin. 712-268-5560.