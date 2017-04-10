MONDAY, APRIL 10th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: 2006 Grand Dodge Caravan with captain chairs and back seat holds 7 passengers. Seats fold away for hauling. Very clean with very little rust. Serviced regularly, less than 172, 000 miles, great tires. Leather seats, heated front seats optional. Great air-conditioning. Rear control heat and air. Call 249-6880.

FOR SALE: Brand new Pride lift chair for sale. A month old and never used. Asking $400. Brand new Pride Go Go Scooter for sale. Month old never used asking for $600. If interested call 712-249-3266.

FOR SALE: Good Wood Garage door 9X7 with tract. Phone 712-249-6210.

FOR SALE: Computer desk.Approximately 57″ long,19 1/2″ deep at the desk top,28 1/2″ tall to the desktop.Overall highth to top shelf is 48″ .Has 2 adjustable shelves & a file drawer 15 1/2″ x 15 1/2″ on the left side,sliding keyboard shelf in the middle,and on the right side an adjustable lower shelf approximately 12″ wide x 19 1/2 deep x 28 1/2 ” tall and an upper adjustable shelf Approximately 12″ wide x 9 1/2″ deep.The very top shelf is 11″ at the right and tapers down to 6 1/2″ to the left.In decent shape.Have a rolling upholstered office chair that I would let go with it if you wanted.No tears but does need cleaned up.$65 obo.Smoke free,pet free home.Pickup in Atlantic no way to deliver. Call 712-243-6905.If no answer please leave message.