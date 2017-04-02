Molina, Cardinals announce new deal through 2020

Sports

ST. LOUIS (AP) — All-Star catcher Yadier Molina and the St. Louis Cardinals have finalized a new contract through 2020. Molina’s previous deal called for a $14 million salary this year and a $15 million mutual option for 2018 with a $2 million buyout. The seven-time All-Star wanted a new agreement before Sunday night’s opener.

The seven-time All-Star was selected by St. Louis in the fourth round of the 2000 amateur draft and broke into the majors in 2004.