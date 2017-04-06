Minor injuries during Council Bluffs construction zone accident Wed. night

News

Council Bluffs Police say only minor injuries were reported following a collision Wednesday in a Council Bluffs construction zone. Authorities say officers were dispatched to the area of Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 3, just before 11-p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 2014 International semi driven by a 54-year old man from Lincoln, NE., and a Ford Taurus driven by an 18-year old male from Omaha, collided with each other in the construction zone. Both vehicles were west bound when crash occurred. The driver’s side rear trailer of the semi and the passenger side of the Ford Taurus are what made contact. Officials say the Taurus may have been stuck to the side of the semi-trailer before it spun out of control. Some of the occupants of the Ford Taurus were treated for minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

Council Bluffs Police would like to remind drivers to take extra caution, slow down and increase following distances while driving through constructions zones. Please remember also to slow down and move over for stopped Emergency Vehicles, Tow Recovery Vehicles and Maintenance Vehicles that are stopped on the side of the roadway. Everyone’s safety depends on it.