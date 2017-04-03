MARTHA ANN ANASTASI, 83, of Harlan (Svcs. 06/10/2017)

Obituaries

MARTHA ANN ANASTASI, 83, of Harlan died Friday, March 31st at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Memorial Mass for MARTHA ANN ANASTASI will be held Saturday, June 10th at 11:00am at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Family will greet friends on Saturday, June 10the from 9:00am-11:00am prior to services at the Church.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

MARTHA ANN ANASTASI is survived by:

Daughter: Linda (Bruce) Burger of Harlan.

Brothers: Frances Stein of Omaha. Nick (Alice) Stein of MT. Joe Stein of Harlan. Bernard (Mary Ann) Stein of Harlan.

Sisters: Cecelia (Don) Morton of Elkhart. Mary Schiernbeck of Altoona. Marlene Butts of Cedar Rapids.

3 Grandchildren

6 Great-Grandchildren