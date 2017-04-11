Man says he ‘had no choice’ but to shoot woman at his home

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Police say a man accused of shooting a woman in front of his south Des Moines home told officers he had no choice after the woman broken into his home and tried to strangle him with a scarf. Police say officers were called to the house just before midnight Monday for a report of a fight. They found the 71-year-old homeowner, who told police he was in a bedroom with a gun when a woman wearing a headlamp broke in.

He says they fought, and she choked him with the scarf, so he “had no choice but to shoot her.” A woman later called police to say she had been shot several blocks away, but police determined she was the woman the homeowner had shot. She is expected to recover.