Man found dead in burning Sac City house, officials say

SAC CITY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say firefighters have found the body of a man inside a burning house in Sac City. The Sac City Fire Department says police officers arrived at the fire around 7:35 a.m. Monday. A woman outside the home told them her husband was still inside. Heavy smoke kept the officers from going in.

The department says firefighters entered the house when they arrived, and they found the body of 84-year-old Dale Cook. His wife, 76-year-old Barbra Cook, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The fire cause is being investigated.