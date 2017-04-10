Logan-Magnolia Wrestling Coach Kersten announces retirement

Sports

Longtime Logan-Magnolia Head Wrestling Coach Kent Kersten announced his retirement on Sunday Evening, according to Logan-Magnolia Athletic Director Matt Straight.

Kersten holds the most wins in Iowa high school wrestling history with over 600 career dual wins. He led the Panthers to traditional state championships in 2005 and 2011. He also led Logan-Magnolia to dual team titles in 2003 and 2011. The Panthers made 14 state dual appearances under his direction.

Kersten led the program for 35 seasons.