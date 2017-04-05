Iowa State takes simple approach on offense

News

Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning says the Cyclones have kept it simple this spring and that will benefit the offense next season. The Cyclones close out drills on Saturday with a spring game.

Manning says it is an approach they were unable to use last spring after taking over the program.

With Joel Lanning’s move to linebacker Jacob Park is the established starter at quarterback. Park started the final five games of last season and Manning says his confidence is growing.

Manning says Park has made big strides this spring.

(Learfield Sports)