Iowa State hopeful as spring drills conclude
April 10th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Iowa State closed out spring drills as the offense beat the defense 50-44 in a scrimmage on Saturday. Second year coach Matt Campbell feels good about the progress of a team that wil be out to snap a strong of seven straight losing seasons.
Campbell says the key will be how much progress is made between now and fall camp.
Campbell was impressed with the play of quarterback Jacob Park, who completed 7-of-12 passes for 97 yards.
Joel Lanning continued to impress after moving from quarterback to middle linebacker. The native of Ankeny intercepted a pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
The Cyclones open the season at home on September 2 against Northern Iowa.
(Radio Iowa)