Iowa early News Headlines: Wed., April 5th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:15 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House has begun debate on a bill that would ban most abortions in the state at 20 weeks of pregnancy. The GOP-controlled chamber started debating Tuesday night. Republicans are expected to pass the legislation, which would be a victory for Iowa conservatives seeking to restrict abortion. House Republicans expressed interest in changing the bill, which would require another vote from the GOP-led Senate. The Senate passed a version of the legislation last month.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The GOP-controlled Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would make sweeping changes to the state’s gun laws, including adding a stand-your-ground provision. The chamber voted 33-17 Tuesday for the bill. The House, which passed it recently, must vote again because of changes in the Senate. The stand-your-ground provision would allow people in Iowa to use deadly force anywhere if they believe such force is necessary to avoid injury or risk to one’s life or safety.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest teachers union has filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s new law that eliminated most collective bargaining rights for public workers. The announcement Tuesday by the Iowa State Education Association marks the second lawsuit by a union against the law, which took effect in February. The association claims three provisions in the law violate the Iowa Constitution.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University is changing discrimination and harassment policies to settle a lawsuit filed last year by a conservative student who wants the freedom to discuss controversial topics of sexuality, abortion and religious freedom on campus without the threat of disciplinary action. Student Robert Dunn refused to sign policy statements that said public discussion of controversial subjects could be deemed harassment by university officials.