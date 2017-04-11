Iowa early News Headlines: Tue., April 11th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican lawmakers say they want the state to foot the bill for a new family planning program that excludes funding for Planned Parenthood, a move that resulted from the state’s decision to forgo Medicaid funding in the upcoming budget. GOP lawmakers say they plan to use state money to fund the estimated $3 million program. The funding change was required after the loss of federal Medicaid dollars following approval of a bill requiring that no state funding go toward Planned Parenthood..

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa bill that would have eliminated public access to many 911 calls is dead this session. Caleb Hunter, a spokesman for the Iowa Senate’s Republican majority, confirmed Monday the legislation has been taken off the debate calendar. The bill would’ve declared that 911 calls involving injured victims are medical records and exempt from Iowa’s open records law. All calls regarding minors also would have been confidential.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A small-town Iowa newspaper editorial writer won the Pulitzer Prize on Monday for taking on powerful agricultural organizations after a water utility sued the paper’s home county and two others over farm pollution. Art Cullen, who owns the Storm Lake Times with his brother John, says his editorials were about government transparency.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state senator is back at the Iowa Capitol after a brief illness that resulted in him being taken by ambulance to a Des Moines hospital. Sen. Rich Taylor, a Democrat from Mount Pleasant, says in a statement he was feeling “ill” Monday at the Capitol. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution. He was later back in the Senate for floor debate.