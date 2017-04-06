Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, April 6th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:49 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in the Iowa House advanced a stringent 20-week abortion ban and 72-hour waiting period Wednesday, marking a victory for Iowa conservatives who have long-sought to restrict the practice. The chamber voted 55-41 for the legislation, which provides no exception for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomalies. The bill must return to the Iowa Senate for final approval, after the House amended it to require that a woman wait 72 hours before getting an abortion.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa fire academy administrator could avoid jail time after falsifying test scores that were used to improperly certify hundreds of firefighters. Court records show that former Fire Services Training Bureau certification manager John McPhee has agreed to plead guilty to misconduct in office at a hearing set for April 26. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend two years of probation at sentencing, which would come later. McPhee is accused of falsifying test scores for years.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans with majorities in the Iowa Legislature have released a general blueprint for the next state budget that they acknowledge will keep spending stagnant and could lead to cuts. GOP leaders from both chambers announced a spending plan Wednesday totaling about $7.2 billion for the budget year that goes into effect in July. That’s about $14 million less than the current budget year. It’s unclear which areas of state government could be reduced.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Falls man, sent to prison 12 years ago for having sex with teenage boys while carrying the virus that could cause AIDS, has won a new court hearing and a chance to overturn his conviction. The Iowa Court of Appeals says 52-year-old Guy Dell Sudduth must get a new hearing to determine whether there was a legal basis for allowing him to plead guilty to Iowa’s criminal transmission of HIV law.