Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, April 9th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 4:50 a.m. CDT

OXFORD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane in eastern Iowa. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the two were the only passengers aboard the single-engine plane that crashed Friday afternoon shortly after taking off from a private airfield in Oxford, about 15 miles northwest of Iowa City. Authorities have not yet released the names of the two killed, pending notification of their family members.

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — A man shot by police during a December standoff at a Home Depot in Bettendorf has pleaded guilty to several charges. The Quad-City Times reports that 19-year-old Joshua Price, of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree burglary, false imprisonment and assault. Authorities say Bettendorf Police Lt. Kent Keeshan shot Price on Dec. 19 inside the store. Police say Price was suicidal and had taken the store manager hostage after ordering him to evacuate the store.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to eluding and interference with official acts. The Sioux City Journal reports that 27-year-old Brittney Hood was sentenced Friday. Authorities say Hood sped away from a deputy Feb. 26 when he tried to pull her over and was caught when she tried to flee on foot. Authorities say another man drove away in the vehicle and later exchanged shots with another deputy.

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An Illinois man has been charged with committing sexual abuse on a child in Fort Dodge in north-central Iowa. The Messenger reports that 21-year-old Dewayne McGhee, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and child endangerment causing bodily harm. Police say the charges come after police were called to Fort Dodge hospital, where a child younger than 12 had been taken. Doctors say the child had been physically and sexual assaulted.