Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, April 2 2017

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. CDT

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque woman has been stabbed to death, and her boyfriend has been charged. The Telegraph Herald reports that 21-year-old Samantha Link was killed in her apartment early Friday morning. Police say 25-year-old Fontae Buelow told officers he and Link had been arguing when Link stabbed herself in the stomach with a butcher knife, which was found at the scene. But police say Link had been stabbed twice in the chest and had bruises on her nose and forehead.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa say a man has been shot and wounded in a Davenport alley. The Quad-City Times reports that police were called Friday afternoon to a home, where they found a 19-year-old man who had suffered gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening. Police say the man was shot in the alley by someone in a vehicle. The victim was able to walk up a small hill near the alley and get help at the house.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old western Iowa woman has been arrested following a crash in Omaha that left her young son critically injured. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the crash happened late Thursday night on Interstate 80 in Omaha. When officers arrived, no one was there. Officers later found the women and boy at an Omaha hospital, where the boy was being treated for critical head injuries. Police say the mother had been drinking.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The University of Northern Iowa has launched a digital media program that will focus on new ways of reporting and production. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the university held an event to introduce a digital media program Thursday that will replace its electronic media program. Three majors, including digital journalism, digital media leadership and digital media production, will be added to the new program.