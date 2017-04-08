Iowa early News Headlines: Saturday, April 8th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:00 a.m. CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The commander of a military training program at Iowa State University abruptly cancelled an annual formal dinner, one day after news broke that male cadets had taken and posted explicit photographs on social media. Capt. Scott Curtis told members of the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps that he was calling off Saturday’s “Dining In” event to protect their image. Seven cadets were involved in a March 4 incident in which inappropriate photos were posted to a student group’s Facebook page.

BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man sought as a material witness in the slayings of his parents and sister in their suburban Des Moines home has surrendered in Missouri and told an officer there that he had killed three people. Authorities say Chase Nicholson turned himself in Friday to police in Neosho, Missouri. The bodies of Mark Nicholson, his wife, Charla Nicholson, and their daughter, Tawni Nicholson, were discovered Thursday night in their Bondurant, Iowa, residence.

OXFORD, Iowa (AP) — Emergency officials have been called to the scene of a reported small plane crash in eastern Iowa. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the plane crashed in western Johnson County near Oxford. Johnson County Sgt. Brad Kunkel told the Press-Citizen in an email that the emergency call came in shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. Kunkel says the identity of those on the plane and their conditions are not yet being released.

CLARINDA, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Board of Corrections has named a new warden for the Clarinda Correctional Facility in southwest Iowa. The Department of Corrections said in a news release Friday that the board has appointed Randy Gibbs as the new warden, effective April 21. Gibbs is currently assistant deputy director of institution operations.