Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, April 20th 2017

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The city of Cedar Falls is halting its removal of healthy ash trees to consider treatment alternatives in the wake of destruction by an invasive insect. City director of municipal operations Mark Ripplinger tells the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that he recently suspended the removal of healthy ash trees after learning of advancements in treatment of trees infected by the emerald ash borer.

OXFORD, Iowa (AP) — The two people who died when a small plane crashed in eastern Iowa have been identified. The Des Moines Register reports the Johnson County Sheriff’s office identified the victims Sunday. The crash happened Friday afternoon about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) northwest of Iowa City.

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — A man shot by police during a December standoff at a Home Depot in Bettendorf has pleaded guilty to several charges. The Quad-City Times reports that 19-year-old Joshua Price, of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree burglary, false imprisonment and assault. Authorities say Bettendorf Police Lt. Kent Keeshan shot Price on Dec. 19 inside the store. Police say Price was suicidal and had taken the store manager hostage after ordering him to evacuate the store.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to eluding and interference with official acts. The Sioux City Journal reports that 27-year-old Brittney Hood was sentenced Friday. Authorities say Hood sped away from a deputy Feb. 26 when he tried to pull her over and was caught when she tried to flee on foot. Authorities say another man drove away in the vehicle and later exchanged shots with another deputy.