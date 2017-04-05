Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation Awards Scholarships

Ag/Outdoor, News

AMES, IOWA – Three Iowa high school seniors are receiving scholarships from the Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation. Winners Madelynn Green of State Center, Megan Pansegrau from Gilman, and Macy Evans of Creston, each receive $1,000 from the Youth Beef Team (YBT) program for their knowledge of beef and cattle production, as well as their communication skills.

Macy is the daughter of Rob and April Evans. She plans on attending Iowa State University where she will major in Agricultural Education. She chose this field of study because she wants to inspire students to achieve and promote agriculture and make an impact on the industry. It will also allow Macy to continue her passion, her cow herd. Her presentation focused on using social media to reach out to people about what we really do to care for our livestock and how important that personal connection can be to eliminate false information.

All three will also each receive an additional $500 because they completed an online course called Masters of Beef Advocacy, a program that provides additional training on communications and beef production.

Each scholarship candidate provided a written application, and took part in a personal interview and made a presentation on a beef industry issue during the final judging process in Ames on April 1st.

With these awards, the Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation has provided over $81,000 in scholarship support to Iowa youth since 1994. Show your support for the industry and its future by making a tax-deductible donation to the Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation to ensure the continuation of our youth programs.