IA DOT Commission approves RISE Grant for Cass County of nearly $2.2-million

The Iowa Transportation Commission meeting today (Tuesday) in Ames, has approved RISE Grants for Cass County and Sioux City. In Cass County, a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) Grant of $2.119-million was approved from the county share of the RISE Fund, for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 2,022 feet of Glacier Road, 6,274 feet of Buck Creek Road, 5,431 feet of Echo Road, and turn lanes on Olive Street located north of Atlantic. The project is necessary to provide improved access to more than 205 acres for industrial purposes, or more specifically, the Elite Octane, LLC., ethanol plant project, and other ventures that may arise. The road projects are expected to be completed by July 2018.

The Transportation Commission also approved more than $3.77-million for Sioux City, from the city share of the RISE Fund, for a modified Immediate Opportunity grant. The funds will be used to assist in the construction of 7,050 feet of new roadway, turn lanes at Aviation Boulevard and Discovery Boulevard, intersection improvements on Expedition Court, and realignment of 500 feet of Gavin Street and 300 feet of Discovery Boulevard located on the southwest side of town.

Officials say the project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of Seaboard Triumph Foods Inc., an integrated food company producing premium pork products for both domestic and international markets, to support the creation of 909 new full-time jobs and more than $322 million in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by July 2018.

