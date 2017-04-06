House fire in Brayton Wed. night

News

Firefighters from Brayton and Exira were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday night. The call came in just after 8-p.m. The fire was located in a home at 405 County T, just a block or two from the fire station. Brayton Fire Chief Tom McGovern told KJAN News they found smoke was inside the home when they arrived. After the house was ventilated, they investigated and found a ceiling fan in the bathroom was on fire.

Ventilation efforts continued by making a hole in the roof and removing insulation. McGovern said the fire had worked its way down the walls and burned the pipes, so the bathtub was filling. Water and electricity to the home were shut-off.

Two residents and an animal safely evacuated the home, and efforts were underway to find them a place to stay. Crews were on the scene for about an hour. The damage was estimated at about $4,000. The bathroom ceiling fan is believed to have been the cause of the fire, according to the Chief.