Hearing in Atlantic Wed. morning on $300k advance for ethanol project

A Public Hearing is set to take place in Atlantic Wednesday morning, with regard to funds for a certain aspect of the ethanol plant infrastructure project. The hearing, which will be held in the Supervisor’s Board Room at the Cass County Courthouse, beginning at 8:30-a.m., is “To consider a proposal to incur non-current debt in the form of an internal advance from the general Capital Projects Fund in an amount not to exceed $300,000 for the purpose of paying economic development related costs for public infrastructure improvements to portions of Echo, Buck Creek and Glacier Roads and a graywater pipeline from the City of Atlantic to the Elite Octane site incurred prior to the issuance of general obligation bonds in the last half of 2017.”

Afterward, the Board will vote on approving a Resolution to Incur Noncurrent Debt. The Supervisors will also act on approving a Supplemental Agreement (Between Cass County and Snyder & Associates Engineers) for Additional Services pertaining to the “Elite Octane” Road Paving Project, to include turning lanes on North Olive Street (South of FSC) at the intersection with Echo Road.

The Board will also hear reports from Cass County Sanitarian Mike Stringham (Guthrie County Health Dept.), and Micha Lee, with Cass County Conservation.