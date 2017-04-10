HAROLD McCURDY, 87, of Panora (Svcs. 4/13/17)

Obituaries

HAROLD McCURDY, 87, of Panora, died Saturday, April 8th, at home. Funeral services for HAROLD McCURDY will be held 10:30-a.m. Thursday, April 13th, at the Panora 1st Christian Church. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 12th, from 4-until 7-p.m., with the family present from 5-until 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the West Cemetery at Panora.

HAROLD McCURDY is survived by:

His wife – Lyla.

His son – Randy (Kay) McCurdy.

His daughter – Pam (Don) Beardsley.

His brothers – Wilson, and Gary (Virginia) McCurdy.

His sister – Georgia (Jack) Davis.

4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.