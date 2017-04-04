Harlan Police report (4/4/17)

News

The Harlan Police Department reports one arrest over the past weekend. 45-year old Wade McFarland, of Harlan, was arrested Saturday following a traffic stop. McFarland was taken to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated 1st. He was also cited with failure to obey a stop sign. And, on March 28th, 34-year old Justin Henriksen, of Harlan, was cited for prohibited practices for improper burning at his residence.