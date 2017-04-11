Harlan Police report (4/11)

News

The Harlan Police Department has issued a brief report on arrests. Last Friday (April 7th), 49-year old Patsy Ann Maria Nuzum, of Harlan, was arrested following a call about a disturbance in the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Nuzum was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Public Intoxication, and Disorderly Conduct.

Last Thursday, 39-year old Kari Jean Elizabeth Nordby, of Harlan, was arrested following a call about a possible intoxicated person in the 1000 block of Chatburn Avenue. Nordby was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Public Intoxication.

And on Wednesday, April 5th, 47-year old Tammy J. Zuniga, of Villisca, was arrested for Theft in the 4th degree, following an investigation.