Gov. Branstad orders flags at half-staff Thursday in honor of John Glenn

News

Gov. Terry Branstad has ordered all flags in Iowa be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, (Thursday, April 6th), in honor of the burial of John Glenn, in accordance with the proclamation issued this afternoon by President Donald Trump, .

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and upon all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.