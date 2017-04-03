Glenwood Police report (4/3/17)

News

The Glenwood Police Department reports two recent arrests. Today (Monday), 46-year old Tina Smith, of Glenwood, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Disorderly Conduct. Her bond was set at $1,000. On Sunday, Glenwood Police arrested 35-year old Jared Hoss, of Bellevue, NE., for Public Intoxication/3rd offense, Domestic Abuse Assault, Trepass, Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree, Attempted Burglary/2nd offense, and Interference with Official Acts. Hoss was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail, until seen by a magistrate.