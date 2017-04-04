Glenwood dominates boys Ram Relays
April 4th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Glenwood boys track and field team dominated their home meet on Monday night outdistancing the rest of the field by 58.5 points at the Ram Relays.
TEAM SCORES
1 Glenwood GLEN 189 2 Atlantic ATL 130.5 3 Harlan Community HARL 115.5 4 CB Thomas Jefferson CBTJ 101 5 Lewis Central LEW 94.5 6 Clarinda CLAR 44 7 CB Abraham Lincoln CBAL 30.5 8 Red Oak ROHS 29
Boys 100 Meter Dash =================================================================================== Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== Finals 1 Decker, Mavrick Glenwood 11.30 11.26 4 10 2 Reed, Gratt Atlantic 11.30 11.38 4 8 3 Foss, Nick Harlan Commu 11.40 11.52 4 6 4 Saddler, Joey Glenwood 11.70 11.59 4 5 5 Rew, Collin Lewis Centra 11.70 11.65 4 4 6 Mass, Alec Lewis Centra 11.60 11.72 4 3 7 Ellis, Connor CB Abraham L 11.46 11.80 4 2 8 Burchett, Andy Harlan Commu 11.75 11.87 3 1 9 Barnwell, Jayden Atlantic 12.40 12.04 3 10 Foote, Dylan Lewis Centra 12.60 x12.11 2 11 Rubio, Emilio CB Thomas JE 12.41 12.16 2 12 Lee, Jon Glenwood 12.20 x12.18 3 13 Snipes, Jake CB Abraham L 11.84 12.38 3 14 Tarney, Nick Harlan Commu 12.10 x12.55 3 15 Maynes, Carter Red Oak 11.68 12.57 4 16 Mayberry, Cole Glenwood 12.60 x12.57 2 17 Smith, Grant Harlan Commu 12.00 x12.58 3 18 Lesley, Chandler CB Thomas JE 12.38 12.61 3 19 Campbell, Carson Clarinda 11.90 12.65 3 20 Self, Zach CB Abraham L x12.79 1 21 Reilly, Logan Atlantic 12.85 x12.91 2 22 Fichter, Ben CB Abraham L 12.50 x12.94 2 23 Mills, Austin Atlantic 13.10 x12.99 1 24 Looney, Hank Creston 13.47 13.39 1 25 Gray, Nathan Atlantic 13.20 x13.57 1 26 Salazar, Jason CB Thomas JE 13.10 x13.65 2 27 Zamarron, Carlos Red Oak 13.00 13.81 2 28 Moreland, Jared Creston 13.62 14.42 1 29 Gomez-Diaz, Obed CB Abraham L 13.00 x14.82 2 30 Hague, Zac Creston 15.84 x15.84 1 Boys 200 Meter Dash =================================================================================== Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Decker, Mavrick Glenwood 23.00 23.01 4 10 2 Foss, Nick Harlan Commu 23.50 23.78 4 8 3 Bowden, Matt Glenwood 23.70 23.92 4 6 4 Burchett, Andy Harlan Commu 24.70 24.65 4 5 5 Rew, Collin Lewis Centra 26.00 24.73 2 4 6 Herzog, Lanny CB Abraham L 24.80 24.73 3 3 7 Birt, Isaac Red Oak 24.00 24.92 4 2 8 Saokaeo, Thanacorn CB Thomas JE 25.19 24.92 3 1 9 Moen, Tyler Atlantic 24.70 24.95 4 10 Wake, Cullen Glenwood 25.04 x25.30 3 11 Campbell, Carson Clarinda 25.05 25.33 3 12 Erwin, Christian Glenwood 24.70 x25.35 4 13 Halterman, Ethan Atlantic 25.40 25.53 2 14 Strait, Brady Clarinda 24.99 25.57 3 15 Sulentic, Jack Lewis Centra 25.30 25.81 2 16 Smith, Grant Harlan Commu 24.90 x25.81 3 17 Tarney, Nick Harlan Commu 25.10 x25.94 3 18 Landhuis, Nik Clarinda 25.10 x26.56 3 19 Brown, Julian Lewis Centra 26.90 x27.46 2 20 Peterson, Camden Creston 27.26 27.89 2 21 Gray, Nathan Atlantic 28.40 x27.90 1 22 Puterbaugh, Zach CB Thomas JE 28.60 27.99 1 23 Daharsh, Jake CB Abraham L 26.50 28.18 2 24 Looney, Hank Creston 27.49 28.99 2 25 Grooms, Garrett Atlantic 31.90 x29.62 1 26 Salazar, Jason CB Thomas JE 28.77 x29.68 1 Boys 400 Meter Dash =================================================================================== Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Kennedy, Nate Glenwood 51.07 50.89 3 10 2 Watson, Kohen Glenwood 52.84 52.78 3 8 3 Childers, Seth Lewis Centra 55.00 55.47 3 6 4 McLaughlin, Jake Harlan Commu 54.50 55.66 3 5 5 Dawson-Anderson, Erik Harlan Commu 54.90 56.11 3 4 6 Hernandez, Jose Atlantic 58.95 57.52 3 3 7 Landhuis, Nik Clarinda 58.40 59.03 3 2 8 Chase, Zach Glenwood 1:02.30 x59.21 2 9 Mathiesen, Zach Atlantic 1:00.50 59.56 2 1 10 Peterson, Camden Creston 59.63 1 11 Morgenstern, Jace Clarinda 1:00.00 1:00.62 2 12 Black, William Glenwood 59.80 x1:01.83 2 13 Fouts, Cody Red Oak 59.00 1:02.27 2 14 McCunn, Justin Red Oak 59.00 1:03.26 3 15 Dermody, Easton Lewis Centra 1:01.00 1:03.77 2 16 Garner, Nick CB Abraham L 1:10.00 1:04.03 1 17 Muzney, Cayman Atlantic 1:05.40 x1:04.38 1 18 Gray, Nathan Atlantic 1:02.20 x1:04.63 2 19 Gilo, Wimach CB Thomas JE 1:04.00 1:04.81 1 20 Karels, Tyrome CB Abraham L 1:07.50 1:05.29 1 21 Hedrick, D'Mitre CB Thomas JE 1:03.80 1:05.59 2 22 Beck, James Lewis Centra 1:15.00 x1:06.01 1 23 Grooms, Garrett Atlantic 1:08.90 x1:06.73 1 Boys 800 Meter Run ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Covington, Parson Glenwood 2:10.00 2:09.01 10 2 Dennis, Bradley Atlantic 2:14.50 2:13.38 8 3 Soriano, Kyle CB Thomas JE 2:11.50 2:15.02 6 4 Schechinger, CJ Harlan Commu 2:14.00 2:16.89 5 5 Baker, Austin CB Thomas JE 2:17.00 2:17.13 4 6 Behrends, Nathan Atlantic 2:20.00 2:17.32 3 7 Carter, Lucas Harlan Commu 2:16.00 2:17.36 2 8 Humpel, Anthony CB Thomas JE 2:15.00 x2:19.41 9 Zermeno, Allen CB Thomas JE 2:16.60 x2:22.66 10 Carr, Jackson Glenwood 2:19.00 2:23.54 1 11 VanWinkle, Dalton Lewis Centra 2:35.00 2:26.02 12 Koppa, Connor Red Oak 2:26.00 2:26.06 13 Presley, Adison Glenwood 2:23.00 x2:26.37 14 Graham, Avery Red Oak 2:30.00 2:31.37 15 Wickman, Austin CB Abraham L 2:32.00 2:32.81 16 Moreland, Jared Creston 2:28.91 2:33.79 17 Morgenstern, Jace Clarinda 2:38.00 2:35.56 18 Duncan, Jake CB Abraham L 2:44.00 2:38.74 19 Muzney, Cayman Atlantic 2:33.00 x2:39.01 20 Jones, Seth Glenwood 2:28.50 x2:49.19 Boys 1600 Meter Run ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Eden, Jaxson Atlantic 4:52.00 4:52.89 10 2 Parks, Mason Glenwood 4:59.70 4:53.44 8 3 Shadden, Phoenix Atlantic 4:54.00 4:54.42 6 4 Salazar, Cesar CB Thomas JE 5:06.34 4:59.66 5 5 Leinen, Caleb CB Abraham L 5:15.00 5:06.42 4 6 Hornberg, Steven CB Abraham L 5:11.00 5:07.05 3 7 Petersen, Jalen Atlantic 5:14.00 x5:10.78 8 Nettles, Drake Lewis Centra 5:15.00 5:13.48 2 9 Escobar, Andrew CB Thomas JE 5:11.00 5:15.67 1 10 McIntyre, Sam Glenwood 5:00.00 5:17.77 11 Woltmann, Cael Lewis Centra 5:24.00 5:18.09 12 Powders, Archie CB Thomas JE 5:15.50 x5:19.11 13 Klaassen, Logan Harlan Commu 5:15.00 5:22.03 14 Hedrick, D'Mitre CB Thomas JE 5:22.00 x5:27.84 15 Eubank, Liam Red Oak 5:23.00 5:29.88 16 Ingels, William Glenwood 5:25.00 x5:29.92 17 Espinosa, Jesse Clarinda 5:31.00 5:38.03 18 Yearington, Hunter Clarinda 5:31.00 5:38.08 19 Lukehart, Bruce Red Oak 5:40.00 5:43.56 20 Parks, Jacob Glenwood 5:30.00 x5:49.48 21 Spurr, Caleb Atlantic 5:48.00 x5:49.66 22 Nichols, Devin CB Abraham L 5:35.00 x5:51.17 Boys 3200 Meter Run ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Shadden, Phoenix Atlantic 10:20.00 10:18.06 10 2 Dennis, Bradley Atlantic 10:25.00 10:40.38 8 3 Powders, Archie CB Thomas JE 10:59.06 10:55.24 6 4 Hornberg, Steven CB Abraham L 11:05.51 11:09.70 5 5 Eubank, Liam Red Oak 11:15.00 11:14.85 4 6 Humpel, Anthony CB Thomas JE 11:03.03 11:15.52 3 7 McIntyre, Sam Glenwood 11:05.00 11:20.04 2 8 Leinen, Caleb CB Abraham L 11:29.07 11:26.21 1 9 Brooks, Jayden Glenwood 11:19.00 11:28.41 10 Hughes, Nate Glenwood 11:27.00 x11:41.01 11 Congdon, Christian Glenwood 12:00.00 x12:17.22 12 Espinosa, Jesse Clarinda 12:34.00 12:18.04 13 Spurr, Caleb Atlantic 12:55.00 x12:54.67 14 Mumm, Tim Harlan Commu 13:00.00 13:13.65 15 Parkhurst, Jackson Harlan Commu 13:00.00 13:27.76 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles =================================================================================== Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Reed, Gratt Atlantic 14.85 14.73 2 10 2 Mass, Alec Lewis Centra 15.63 15.54 2 8 3 Shatava, Lucas Clarinda 15.70 16.04 2 6 4 Tye, Austin Glenwood 16.00 16.23 2 5 5 Roller, Drake Atlantic 16.70 16.36 2 4 6 Sampson, Jeron CB Thomas JE 16.18 16.66 2 3 7 Buresh, Cody Glenwood 17.57 16.90 1 2 8 Weddum, Brady Glenwood 17.48 x17.52 2 9 McLaughlin, Jake Harlan Commu 17.80 18.08 1 1 10 Vanderhoof, Cam Red Oak 17.97 18.18 1 11 McKenzie, Nolan Lewis Centra 17.31 18.39 2 12 Barnhouse, Caleb CB Abraham L 21.89 1 13 Nichols, Devin CB Abraham L 22.00 1 14 Maxwell, Izaiha CB Thomas JE 21.00 23.08 1 Boys 400 Meter Hurdles =================================================================================== Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Reed, Gratt Atlantic 55.50 55.21 3 10 2 Sampson, Jeron CB Thomas JE 56.03 55.45 3 8 3 Shatava, Lucas Clarinda 57.87 58.86 3 6 4 Tye, Austin Glenwood 58.64 58.95 3 5 5 Little, Seth Glenwood 1:00.50 59.77 3 4 6 Owens, Jon Harlan Commu 58.80 1:00.64 3 3 7 Trevino, Brandon Harlan Commu 1:05.00 1:04.39 2 2 8 Fah, Thomas Harlan Commu 1:04.00 x1:04.57 3 9 Booton, Zach CB Thomas JE 1:04.10 1:04.89 2 1 10 Rohner, Frannie Red Oak 1:04.00 1:05.28 2 11 Sell, Josh Lewis Centra 1:08.00 1:05.79 2 12 Arellano, Martin Glenwood 1:06.50 x1:06.62 2 13 Pelzer, Blake Atlantic 1:06.50 1:06.75 2 14 Bright, Gabe Lewis Centra 1:04.00 1:06.89 3 15 Sams, Dawson Clarinda 1:11.00 1:07.77 1 16 Lindsay, Nathan Clarinda 1:08.00 x1:08.75 2 17 McKenzie, Nolan Lewis Centra 1:04.00 x1:09.52 2 18 Nusser, Alex Glenwood 1:10.00 x1:12.34 1 19 Green, Wyatt CB Abraham L 1:16.00 1:13.46 1 20 Dofner, Mack CB Thomas JE 1:14.00 x1:15.31 1 21 Gilo, Wimach CB Thomas JE 1:11.30 x1:17.12 1 22 Maxwell, Izaiha CB Thomas JE 1:12.30 x1:18.00 1 Boys 4x100 Meter Relay =================================================================================== School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Glenwood 'A' 45.00 44.45 2 10 1) Saddler, Joey 2) Bowden, Matt 3) Kennedy, Nate 4) Decker, Mavrick 2 Atlantic 'A' 45.55 46.36 2 8 1) Barnwell, Jayden 2) Reed, Gratt 3) Sonntag, Dillon 4) Moen, Tyler 3 Clarinda 'A' 46.30 46.85 2 6 1) Shatava, Lucas 2) Campbell, Carson 3) Strait, Brady 4) Millikan, Matt 4 Lewis Central 'A' 46.04 46.93 2 5 1) Stogdill, Zach 2) Rew, Collin 3) Mortensen, Paul 4) Mass, Alec 5 CB Abraham Lincoln 'A' 46.65 47.46 2 4 1) Fichter, Ben 2) Snipes, Jake 3) Herzog, Lanny 4) Ellis, Connor 6 Glenwood 'B' 47.80 x47.64 2 1) Lee, Jon 2) Buresh, Cody 3) Mayberry, Cole 4) Silvius, Cooper 7 CB Thomas Jefferson 'A' 47.90 48.11 2 3 1) Saokaeo, Thanacorn 2) Lesley, Chandler 3) Booton, Zach 4) Flowers, Mitch 8 Lewis Central 'B' 48.20 x49.03 1 1) Kobes, Bret 2) Petry, Brendan 3) Roth, Colbey 4) Jones, Logan 9 Atlantic 'B' 50.90 x49.07 1 1) Buchman, Cody 2) Reilly, Logan 3) Alexander, Austin 4) Granner, Sam 10 Red Oak 'A' 47.50 49.32 2 2 1) Birt, Isaac 2) Bower, Isaac 3) Bruce, Carter 4) Maynes, Carter 11 CB Thomas Jefferson 'B' 49.80 x51.65 1 1) Peak, Raemon 2) Rubio, Emilio 3) Salazar, Jason 4) Masek, Jarred 12 Harlan Community 'A' 50.40 52.45 1 1 1) Brouse, Caleb 2) Weyer, Derec 3) Schaben, Wyatt 4) Bieker, Caleb 13 Atlantic 'C' 53.90 x54.49 1 1) Hernandez, Jose 2) Mills, Austin 3) Mwalia, Austin 4) McConkey, John 14 CB Abraham Lincoln 'B' 52.00 x55.08 1 1) Garner, Nick 2) Daharsh, Jake 3) Gomez-Diaz, Obed 4) Fisher, Jayce 15 CB Thomas Jefferson 'C' 51.80 x55.47 1 1) Maxwell, Izaiha 2) Dofner, Mack 3) Gilo, Wimach 4) Puterbaugh, Zach Boys 4x200 Meter Relay =================================================================================== School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Glenwood 'A' 1:35.00 1:34.80 2 10 1) Saddler, Joey 2) Vondra, Zach 3) Wilwerding, Kolten 4) Bowden, Matt 2 Harlan Community 'A' 1:35.50 1:37.05 2 8 1) Foss, Nick 2) Schmitz, Deren 3) Monson, Jonathon 4) Owens, Jon 3 CB Thomas Jefferson 'A' 1:36.75 1:38.25 2 6 1) Saokaeo, Thanacorn 2) Evans, Reggie 3) Lesley, Chandler 4) Flowers, Mitch 4 Lewis Central 'A' 1:36.00 1:38.36 2 5 1) Stogdill, Zach 2) Rew, Collin 3) Mortensen, Paul 4) Roth, Colbey 5 Clarinda 'A' 1:39.00 1:40.74 2 4 1) Millikan, Matt 2) Campbell, Carson 3) Salaway, Adrien 4) Hayes, Cody 6 Glenwood 'B' 1:49.50 x1:41.91 1 1) Silvius, Cooper 2) Mayberry, Cole 3) McIntrye, Dillon 4) Wake, Cullen 7 Atlantic 'B' 1:42.70 1:42.57 1 3 1) Buchman, Cody 2) Reilly, Logan 3) Alexander, Austin 4) Granner, Sam 8 Lewis Central 'B' 1:41.00 x1:42.85 1 1) Foote, Dylan 2) Kobes, Bret 3) Lear, Jake 4) Jones, Logan 9 Atlantic 'A' 1:36.80 x1:46.12 2 1) Barnwell, Jayden 2) Niklasen, Zade 3) Moen, Tyler 4) Whetstone, Zeke 10 Red Oak 'A' 1:42.00 1:52.38 2 2 1) Bruce, Carter 2) Guerra, Zac 3) Rivero, Fernando 4) McCunn, Justin Boys 4x400 Meter Relay =================================================================================== School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Glenwood 'A' 3:30.67 3:30.22 2 10 1) Watson, Kohen 2) Decker, Mavrick 3) Little, Seth 4) Kennedy, Nate 2 CB Thomas Jefferson 'A' 3:32.79 3:35.26 2 8 1) Axtell, Jake 2) Carey, Daniel 3) Evans, Reggie 4) Lukavsky, Cameron 3 Atlantic 'A' 3:36.80 3:37.13 2 6 1) Whetstone, Zeke 2) Niklasen, Zade 3) Halterman, Ethan 4) Sonntag, Dillon 4 Harlan Community 'A' 3:33.00 3:42.50 2 5 1) Schmitz, Deren 2) Dawson-Anderson, Erik 3) Monson, Jonathon 4) Owens, Jon 5 Lewis Central 'A' 3:37.00 3:44.73 2 4 1) Childers, Seth 2) Shipman, Zach 3) Simmons, Josh 4) Chain, Isaac 6 CB Thomas Jefferson 'B' 4:00.00 x3:54.74 1 1) Soriano, Kyle 2) Mulvania, Connor 3) Zermeno, Allen 4) Baker, Austin 7 Lewis Central 'B' 3:55.00 x3:54.96 1 1) Foote, Dylan 2) Lear, Jake 3) Sell, Josh 4) Law, Duncan 8 Glenwood 'B' 4:09.00 x3:59.97 1 1) McIntrye, Dillon 2) Weddum, Brady 3) Schnurr, Ryan 4) Carr, Jackson 9 Clarinda 'A' 3:57.00 4:00.59 2 3 1) Landhuis, Nik 2) Salaway, Adrien 3) Lindsay, Nathan 4) Hayes, Cody 10 Red Oak 'A' 4:03.00 4:19.02 1 2 1) Vanderhoof, Cam 2) McCunn, Justin 3) Rivero, Fernando 4) Fouts, Cody Boys 4x800 Meter Relay ================================================================================ School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Glenwood 'A' 8:45.40 8:32.37 10 1) Stanislav, Christian 2) Little, Seth 3) Parks, Mason 4) Covington, Parson 2 CB Thomas Jefferson 'A' 8:59.31 8:50.86 8 1) Salazar, Cesar 2) Soriano, Kyle 3) Osborn, Connor 4) Booton, Zach 3 Harlan Community 'A' 9:10.00 8:54.13 6 1) Hansen, Reagan 2) Klaassen, Logan 3) Carter, Lucas 4) Owens, Jon 4 Lewis Central 'A' 8:41.00 8:56.75 5 1) Childers, Seth 2) Mortensen, Paul 3) Simmons, Josh 4) Nettles, Drake 5 Atlantic 'A' 9:05.00 8:57.51 4 1) Eden, Jaxson 2) Niklasen, Zade 3) Behrends, Nathan 4) Petersen, Jalen 6 Lewis Central 'B' 9:20.00 x9:44.39 1) Lear, Jake 2) Woltmann, Cael 3) Sell, Josh 4) Dermody, Easton 7 Red Oak 'A' 9:45.00 10:02.96 3 1) Koppa, Connor 2) Hall, Caden 3) Graham, Avery 4) Lukehart, Bruce -- Glenwood 'B' 9:10.00 NT 1) Congdon, Christian 2) Carr, Jackson 3) Presley, Adison 4) Schnurr, Ryan Boys 800 Sprint Medley =================================================================================== School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Glenwood 'A' 1:36.90 1:35.62 2 10 1) Saddler, Joey 2) Bowden, Matt 3) Watson, Kohen 4) Kennedy, Nate 2 Clarinda 'A' 1:40.44 1:39.82 2 8 1) Strait, Brady 2) Morris, Carter 3) Hayes, Cody 4) Shatava, Lucas 3 Atlantic 'A' 1:39.10 1:40.59 2 6 1) Barnwell, Jayden 2) Niklasen, Zade 3) Sonntag, Dillon 4) Whetstone, Zeke 4 CB Abraham Lincoln 'A' 1:42.89 1:41.41 2 5 1) Fichter, Ben 2) Snipes, Jake 3) Herzog, Lanny 4) Ellis, Connor 5 CB Thomas Jefferson 'A' 1:38.40 1:42.98 2 4 1) Saokaeo, Thanacorn 2) Flowers, Mitch 3) Lesley, Chandler 4) Evans, Reggie 6 Harlan Community 'A' 1:40.89 1:45.16 2 3 1) Bartley, Jacob 2) Tarney, Nick 3) Olmos, Oscar 4) Schechinger, CJ 7 Red Oak 'A' 1:43.00 1:45.73 2 2 1) Maynes, Carter 2) Bower, Isaac 3) Birt, Isaac 4) Rohner, Frannie 8 Lewis Central 'A' 1:41.00 1:45.82 2 1 1) Stogdill, Zach 2) Roth, Colbey 3) Petry, Brendan 4) Sulentic, Jack 9 Atlantic 'B' 1:48.80 x1:47.74 1 1) Mathiesen, Zach 2) Reilly, Logan 3) Granner, Sam 4) Hernandez, Jose 10 Lewis Central 'B' 1:53.00 x1:48.95 1 1) Kobes, Bret 2) Brown, Julian 3) Law, Duncan 4) Bright, Gabe 11 Glenwood 'B' 1:58.50 x1:53.39 1 1) Robertson, Dominic 2) Krewson, Brian 3) Goos, Jackson 4) Black, William 12 Creston 'A' 1:50.00 2:09.18 1 1) Looney, Hank 2) Hague, Zac 3) Peterson, Camden 4) Moreland, Jared Boys Distance Medley =================================================================================== School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 CB Thomas Jefferson 'A' 3:42.05 3:41.39 2 10 1) Sampson, Jeron 2) Lukavsky, Cameron 3) Axtell, Jake 4) Carey, Daniel 2 Atlantic 'A' 4:01.00 3:54.87 2 8 1) Sonntag, Dillon 2) Roller, Drake 3) Halterman, Ethan 4) Dennis, Bradley 3 Glenwood 'A' 3:58.30 3:59.08 2 6 1) Vondra, Zach 2) Erwin, Christian 3) Tye, Austin 4) Stanislav, Christian 4 Lewis Central 'A' 4:02.00 4:02.44 2 5 1) Sulentic, Jack 2) Shipman, Zach 3) Petry, Brendan 4) Chain, Isaac 5 Harlan Community 'A' 4:00.00 4:04.61 2 4 1) Burchett, Andy 2) Monson, Jonathon 3) Olmos, Oscar 4) Schechinger, Alex 6 Red Oak 'A' 4:00.00 4:10.64 2 3 1) Birt, Isaac 2) Bower, Isaac 3) Vanderhoof, Cam 4) Bentley, Cody 7 Clarinda 'A' 4:09.00 4:10.98 2 2 1) Millikan, Matt 2) Morris, Carter 3) Strait, Brady 4) Yearington, Hunter 8 CB Thomas Jefferson 'B' 4:11.00 x4:11.69 1 1) Peak, Raemon 2) Mulvania, Connor 3) Zermeno, Allen 4) Escobar, Andrew 9 Lewis Central 'B' 4:15.00 x4:19.22 1 1) Kobes, Bret 2) Brown, Julian 3) Law, Duncan 4) VanWinkle, Dalton 10 Glenwood 'B' 4:22.60 x4:19.92 1 1) Schaben, Collin 2) Chase, Justin 3) Goos, Jackson 4) Jones, Seth Boys 4x100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle =================================================================================== School Seed Finals H# Points =================================================================================== 1 Glenwood 'A' 1:02.47 1:01.51 2 10 1) Buresh, Cody 2) Weddum, Brady 3) Wilwerding, Kolten 4) Tye, Austin 2 Harlan Community 'A' 1:07.50 1:08.08 2 8 1) Trevino, Brandon 2) Fah, Thomas 3) Bartley, Jacob 4) McLaughlin, Jake 3 Atlantic 'A' 1:09.40 1:08.31 1 6 1) Roller, Drake 2) Pelzer, Blake 3) Buchman, Cody 4) Shadden, Phoenix 4 Glenwood 'B' 1:09.60 x1:10.11 1 1) Silvius, Cooper 2) Krewson, Brian 3) Arellano, Martin 4) Nusser, Alex 5 Red Oak 'A' 1:08.00 1:12.00 2 5 1) Vanderhoof, Cam 2) Bower, Isaac 3) Maynes, Carter 4) Rohner, Frannie 6 Clarinda 'A' 1:18.00 1:13.24 1 4 1) Brown, Conner 2) Lindsay, Nathan 3) Allumbaugh, Gabe 4) Sams, Dawson 7 Lewis Central 'A' 1:08.00 1:14.09 2 3 1) Shipman, Zach 2) McKenzie, Nolan 3) Bright, Gabe 4) Beck, James 8 CB Thomas Jefferson 'A' 1:18.80 1:24.79 1 2 1) Maxwell, Izaiha 2) Gilo, Wimach 3) Dofner, Mack 4) Puterbaugh, Zach Boys High Jump ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Shipman, Zach Lewis Centra 5-08.00 5-08.00 10 2 Buresh, Cody Glenwood 5-08.00 5-06.00 8 3 Alexander, Austin Atlantic 5-06.00 5-04.00 5.50 3 Monson, Jonathon Harlan Commu 5-06.00 5-04.00 5.50 5 Petry, Brendan Lewis Centra 5-02.00 J5-04.00 3.50 5 Garner, Nick CB Abraham L 5-02.00 J5-04.00 3.50 7 Roth, Colbey Lewis Centra 5-04.00 xJ5-04.00 8 Weddum, Brady Glenwood 5-04.00 J5-04.00 2 9 Moen, Tyler Atlantic 5-10.00 5-02.00 1 -- Brown, Conner Clarinda 5-00.00 NH Boys Long Jump ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Foss, Nick Harlan Commu 21-01.00 21-02.50 10 2 Wilwerding, Kolten Glenwood 20-02.50 19-11.00 8 3 Rubio, Emilio CB Thomas JE 18-00.00 19-08.50 6 4 Lukavsky, Cameron CB Thomas JE 19-01.00 19-07.50 5 5 Burchett, Andy Harlan Commu 17-07.00 19-03.50 4 6 Vondra, Zach Glenwood 19-04.50 19-00.00 3 7 Millikan, Matt Clarinda 18-06.00 18-06.50 2 8 Morris, Carter Clarinda 17-06.00 18-01.50 1 9 Foote, Dylan Lewis Centra 17-10.00 18-01.00 10 Snipes, Jake CB Abraham L 18-06.25 17-08.50 11 Lincoln, Preston Glenwood 17-00.75 x16-11.50 12 Buchman, Cody Atlantic 17-05.00 16-10.00 13 Peak, Raemon CB Thomas JE 17-10.00 x16-00.00 14 Erwin, Christian Glenwood 16-00.00 x15-11.00 15 Brown, Julian Lewis Centra 17-00.00 15-05.00 Boys Shot Put ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Sanders, Caleb Glenwood 45-06.50 48-03.50 10 2 Theobald, Dane Lewis Centra 50-07.00 47-05.75 8 3 Bieker, Caleb Harlan Commu 40-00.00 45-03.25 6 4 Brouse, Caleb Harlan Commu 42-00.00 44-07.50 5 5 Guerra, Carlos Red Oak 37-00.00 42-10.50 4 6 Baker, Cameron CB Thomas JE 42-06.00 42-04.50 3 7 Jones, Logan Lewis Centra 46-05.25 42-02.75 2 8 McConkey, John Atlantic 42-00.00 40-01.00 1 9 Mitchell, Kelton Glenwood 38-00.00 38-11.50 10 McClarnon, Cody Clarinda 37-11.00 37-10.50 11 Filip, Konnor CB Abraham L 35-04.50 37-09.25 12 Weyer, Derec Harlan Commu 41-00.00 x37-06.25 13 VanFossen, Bryan Clarinda 38-10.00 37-05.00 14 Giesting, Logan Glenwood 38-06.50 x36-09.00 15 Fouts, Cody Red Oak 38-10.00 36-04.50 16 Peterson, Konner Glenwood 34-06.50 x35-08.00 17 Walter, Dawson Atlantic 35-00.00 35-05.00 18 Kinnison, Colton Red Oak 36-08.00 x35-03.00 19 Fisher, Jayce CB Abraham L 38-07.75 34-11.50 20 Bentley, Cody Red Oak 38-00.00 x34-02.50 21 Mills, Austin Atlantic 34-00.00 x34-00.25 22 Johnson, Mitchell Red Oak 35-00.00 x33-07.00 23 Lee, Jon Glenwood 33-04.00 x33-02.25 24 Denison, Spenser Atlantic 36-00.00 x33-01.25 25 Hughes, AJ Glenwood 33-00.00 x33-01.00 26 Lacy, Zach Glenwood 31-09.50 x33-00.75 27 Fahey, Dylan Clarinda 33-00.00 x31-11.25 28 Nordyke, Caleb Clarinda 35-00.00 x31-04.00 29 Sorenson, Trache CB Abraham L 30-02.00 x31-03.00 30 McMann, Hunter Red Oak 30-06.00 x30-10.75 31 Roller, Cale Atlantic 32-06.00 x30-08.00 32 Rocha, Mason CB Thomas JE 31-00.00 28-09.75 33 Luna, Billie Red Oak 35-00.00 x28-01.00 34 Foutch, Brody CB Abraham L 28-00.00 x25-04.75 35 James, Jake CB Abraham L 22-00.00 x24-02.00 36 Teegarden, Tanner Glenwood 22-05.50 x23-01.00 37 Akers, Zach Glenwood 18-04.00 x20-02.50 38 Wiser, Dillon Glenwood 43-11.00 x0.25 Boys Discus Throw ================================================================================ Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Jones, Logan Lewis Centra 149-00 149-04 10 2 Baker, Cameron CB Thomas JE 154-10 136-03 8 3 Theobald, Dane Lewis Centra 134-00 133-08 6 4 Bieker, Caleb Harlan Commu 110-00 131-03 5 5 Sorenson, Cody Glenwood 125-05 129-09 4 6 Brouse, Caleb Harlan Commu 125-00 124-09 3 7 Sanders, Caleb Glenwood 130-00 118-08 2 8 Giesting, Logan Glenwood 106-06 x117-09 9 Deets, Seth Atlantic 120-00 117-06 1 10 Hague, Zac Creston 122-08 115-07 11 Mitchell, Kelton Glenwood 99-05 x114-05 12 VanFossen, Bryan Clarinda 103-00 112-01 13 McClarnon, Cody Clarinda 117-00 111-07 14 Allman, Riley CB Abraham L 120-00 110-04 15 Hughes, AJ Glenwood 95-02.50 x102-08 16 Weyer, Derec Harlan Commu 121-00 x101-10 17 Mills, Austin Atlantic 95-00 101-03 18 Walter, Dawson Atlantic 115-00 x101-01 19 Lee, Jon Glenwood 81-04 x96-02 20 Kinnison, Colton Red Oak 95-00 95-05 21 Jones, Ben CB Abraham L 109-00 93-09 22 Peterson, Konner Glenwood 74-00 x92-08 23 Rocha, Mason CB Thomas JE 77-00 91-08 24 Fisher, Jayce CB Abraham L 94-00 x91-03 25 Nordyke, Caleb Clarinda 90-00 x89-09 26 Lacy, Zach Glenwood 95-09 x86-02 27 Roller, Cale Atlantic 90-00 x82-09 28 Sorenson, Trache CB Abraham L 75-00 x78-06 29 McMann, Hunter Red Oak 77-10 77-02 30 Teegarden, Tanner Glenwood 61-10.50 x50-02 31 Hernandez, Dawson Red Oak 50-00 x45-07 32 Akers, Zach Glenwood 45-08 x39-05 33 Flowers, Mitch CB Thomas JE 109-00 x1 34 Schaben, Wyatt Harlan Commu 120-00 x0.75