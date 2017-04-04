Glenwood dominates boys Ram Relays

Sports

April 4th, 2017 by Chris Parks

The Glenwood boys track and field team dominated their home meet on Monday night outdistancing the rest of the field by 58.5 points at the Ram Relays.

TEAM SCORES

1 Glenwood                           GLEN            189  
2 Atlantic                           ATL             130.5
3 Harlan Community                   HARL            115.5
4 CB Thomas Jefferson                CBTJ            101  
5 Lewis Central                      LEW              94.5
6 Clarinda                           CLAR             44  
7 CB Abraham Lincoln                 CBAL             30.5
8 Red Oak                            ROHS             29 


Boys 100 Meter Dash
===================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
Finals
  1 Decker, Mavrick              Glenwood               11.30      11.26   4  10   
  2 Reed, Gratt                  Atlantic               11.30      11.38   4   8   
  3 Foss, Nick                   Harlan Commu           11.40      11.52   4   6   
  4 Saddler, Joey                Glenwood               11.70      11.59   4   5   
  5 Rew, Collin                  Lewis Centra           11.70      11.65   4   4   
  6 Mass, Alec                   Lewis Centra           11.60      11.72   4   3   
  7 Ellis, Connor                CB Abraham L           11.46      11.80   4   2   
  8 Burchett, Andy               Harlan Commu           11.75      11.87   3   1   
  9 Barnwell, Jayden             Atlantic               12.40      12.04   3 
 10 Foote, Dylan                 Lewis Centra           12.60     x12.11   2 
 11 Rubio, Emilio                CB Thomas JE           12.41      12.16   2 
 12 Lee, Jon                     Glenwood               12.20     x12.18   3 
 13 Snipes, Jake                 CB Abraham L           11.84      12.38   3 
 14 Tarney, Nick                 Harlan Commu           12.10     x12.55   3 
 15 Maynes, Carter               Red Oak                11.68      12.57   4 
 16 Mayberry, Cole               Glenwood               12.60     x12.57   2 
 17 Smith, Grant                 Harlan Commu           12.00     x12.58   3 
 18 Lesley, Chandler             CB Thomas JE           12.38      12.61   3 
 19 Campbell, Carson             Clarinda               11.90      12.65   3 
 20 Self, Zach                   CB Abraham L                     x12.79   1 
 21 Reilly, Logan                Atlantic               12.85     x12.91   2 
 22 Fichter, Ben                 CB Abraham L           12.50     x12.94   2 
 23 Mills, Austin                Atlantic               13.10     x12.99   1 
 24 Looney, Hank                 Creston                13.47      13.39   1 
 25 Gray, Nathan                 Atlantic               13.20     x13.57   1 
 26 Salazar, Jason               CB Thomas JE           13.10     x13.65   2 
 27 Zamarron, Carlos             Red Oak                13.00      13.81   2 
 28 Moreland, Jared              Creston                13.62      14.42   1 
 29 Gomez-Diaz, Obed             CB Abraham L           13.00     x14.82   2 
 30 Hague, Zac                   Creston                15.84     x15.84   1 
 
Boys 200 Meter Dash
===================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Decker, Mavrick              Glenwood               23.00      23.01   4  10   
  2 Foss, Nick                   Harlan Commu           23.50      23.78   4   8   
  3 Bowden, Matt                 Glenwood               23.70      23.92   4   6   
  4 Burchett, Andy               Harlan Commu           24.70      24.65   4   5   
  5 Rew, Collin                  Lewis Centra           26.00      24.73   2   4   
  6 Herzog, Lanny                CB Abraham L           24.80      24.73   3   3   
  7 Birt, Isaac                  Red Oak                24.00      24.92   4   2   
  8 Saokaeo, Thanacorn           CB Thomas JE           25.19      24.92   3   1   
  9 Moen, Tyler                  Atlantic               24.70      24.95   4 
 10 Wake, Cullen                 Glenwood               25.04     x25.30   3 
 11 Campbell, Carson             Clarinda               25.05      25.33   3 
 12 Erwin, Christian             Glenwood               24.70     x25.35   4 
 13 Halterman, Ethan             Atlantic               25.40      25.53   2 
 14 Strait, Brady                Clarinda               24.99      25.57   3 
 15 Sulentic, Jack               Lewis Centra           25.30      25.81   2 
 16 Smith, Grant                 Harlan Commu           24.90     x25.81   3 
 17 Tarney, Nick                 Harlan Commu           25.10     x25.94   3 
 18 Landhuis, Nik                Clarinda               25.10     x26.56   3 
 19 Brown, Julian                Lewis Centra           26.90     x27.46   2 
 20 Peterson, Camden             Creston                27.26      27.89   2 
 21 Gray, Nathan                 Atlantic               28.40     x27.90   1 
 22 Puterbaugh, Zach             CB Thomas JE           28.60      27.99   1 
 23 Daharsh, Jake                CB Abraham L           26.50      28.18   2 
 24 Looney, Hank                 Creston                27.49      28.99   2 
 25 Grooms, Garrett              Atlantic               31.90     x29.62   1 
 26 Salazar, Jason               CB Thomas JE           28.77     x29.68   1 
 
Boys 400 Meter Dash
===================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Kennedy, Nate                Glenwood               51.07      50.89   3  10   
  2 Watson, Kohen                Glenwood               52.84      52.78   3   8   
  3 Childers, Seth               Lewis Centra           55.00      55.47   3   6   
  4 McLaughlin, Jake             Harlan Commu           54.50      55.66   3   5   
  5 Dawson-Anderson, Erik        Harlan Commu           54.90      56.11   3   4   
  6 Hernandez, Jose              Atlantic               58.95      57.52   3   3   
  7 Landhuis, Nik                Clarinda               58.40      59.03   3   2   
  8 Chase, Zach                  Glenwood             1:02.30     x59.21   2 
  9 Mathiesen, Zach              Atlantic             1:00.50      59.56   2   1   
 10 Peterson, Camden             Creston                           59.63   1 
 11 Morgenstern, Jace            Clarinda             1:00.00    1:00.62   2 
 12 Black, William               Glenwood               59.80   x1:01.83   2 
 13 Fouts, Cody                  Red Oak                59.00    1:02.27   2 
 14 McCunn, Justin               Red Oak                59.00    1:03.26   3 
 15 Dermody, Easton              Lewis Centra         1:01.00    1:03.77   2 
 16 Garner, Nick                 CB Abraham L         1:10.00    1:04.03   1 
 17 Muzney, Cayman               Atlantic             1:05.40   x1:04.38   1 
 18 Gray, Nathan                 Atlantic             1:02.20   x1:04.63   2 
 19 Gilo, Wimach                 CB Thomas JE         1:04.00    1:04.81   1 
 20 Karels, Tyrome               CB Abraham L         1:07.50    1:05.29   1 
 21 Hedrick, D'Mitre             CB Thomas JE         1:03.80    1:05.59   2 
 22 Beck, James                  Lewis Centra         1:15.00   x1:06.01   1 
 23 Grooms, Garrett              Atlantic             1:08.90   x1:06.73   1 
 
Boys 800 Meter Run
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Covington, Parson            Glenwood             2:10.00    2:09.01   10   
  2 Dennis, Bradley              Atlantic             2:14.50    2:13.38    8   
  3 Soriano, Kyle                CB Thomas JE         2:11.50    2:15.02    6   
  4 Schechinger, CJ              Harlan Commu         2:14.00    2:16.89    5   
  5 Baker, Austin                CB Thomas JE         2:17.00    2:17.13    4   
  6 Behrends, Nathan             Atlantic             2:20.00    2:17.32    3   
  7 Carter, Lucas                Harlan Commu         2:16.00    2:17.36    2   
  8 Humpel, Anthony              CB Thomas JE         2:15.00   x2:19.41  
  9 Zermeno, Allen               CB Thomas JE         2:16.60   x2:22.66  
 10 Carr, Jackson                Glenwood             2:19.00    2:23.54    1   
 11 VanWinkle, Dalton            Lewis Centra         2:35.00    2:26.02  
 12 Koppa, Connor                Red Oak              2:26.00    2:26.06  
 13 Presley, Adison              Glenwood             2:23.00   x2:26.37  
 14 Graham, Avery                Red Oak              2:30.00    2:31.37  
 15 Wickman, Austin              CB Abraham L         2:32.00    2:32.81  
 16 Moreland, Jared              Creston              2:28.91    2:33.79  
 17 Morgenstern, Jace            Clarinda             2:38.00    2:35.56  
 18 Duncan, Jake                 CB Abraham L         2:44.00    2:38.74  
 19 Muzney, Cayman               Atlantic             2:33.00   x2:39.01  
 20 Jones, Seth                  Glenwood             2:28.50   x2:49.19  
 
Boys 1600 Meter Run
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Eden, Jaxson                 Atlantic             4:52.00    4:52.89   10   
  2 Parks, Mason                 Glenwood             4:59.70    4:53.44    8   
  3 Shadden, Phoenix             Atlantic             4:54.00    4:54.42    6   
  4 Salazar, Cesar               CB Thomas JE         5:06.34    4:59.66    5   
  5 Leinen, Caleb                CB Abraham L         5:15.00    5:06.42    4   
  6 Hornberg, Steven             CB Abraham L         5:11.00    5:07.05    3   
  7 Petersen, Jalen              Atlantic             5:14.00   x5:10.78  
  8 Nettles, Drake               Lewis Centra         5:15.00    5:13.48    2   
  9 Escobar, Andrew              CB Thomas JE         5:11.00    5:15.67    1   
 10 McIntyre, Sam                Glenwood             5:00.00    5:17.77  
 11 Woltmann, Cael               Lewis Centra         5:24.00    5:18.09  
 12 Powders, Archie              CB Thomas JE         5:15.50   x5:19.11  
 13 Klaassen, Logan              Harlan Commu         5:15.00    5:22.03  
 14 Hedrick, D'Mitre             CB Thomas JE         5:22.00   x5:27.84  
 15 Eubank, Liam                 Red Oak              5:23.00    5:29.88  
 16 Ingels, William              Glenwood             5:25.00   x5:29.92  
 17 Espinosa, Jesse              Clarinda             5:31.00    5:38.03  
 18 Yearington, Hunter           Clarinda             5:31.00    5:38.08  
 19 Lukehart, Bruce              Red Oak              5:40.00    5:43.56  
 20 Parks, Jacob                 Glenwood             5:30.00   x5:49.48  
 21 Spurr, Caleb                 Atlantic             5:48.00   x5:49.66  
 22 Nichols, Devin               CB Abraham L         5:35.00   x5:51.17  
 
Boys 3200 Meter Run
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Shadden, Phoenix             Atlantic            10:20.00   10:18.06   10   
  2 Dennis, Bradley              Atlantic            10:25.00   10:40.38    8   
  3 Powders, Archie              CB Thomas JE        10:59.06   10:55.24    6   
  4 Hornberg, Steven             CB Abraham L        11:05.51   11:09.70    5   
  5 Eubank, Liam                 Red Oak             11:15.00   11:14.85    4   
  6 Humpel, Anthony              CB Thomas JE        11:03.03   11:15.52    3   
  7 McIntyre, Sam                Glenwood            11:05.00   11:20.04    2   
  8 Leinen, Caleb                CB Abraham L        11:29.07   11:26.21    1   
  9 Brooks, Jayden               Glenwood            11:19.00   11:28.41  
 10 Hughes, Nate                 Glenwood            11:27.00  x11:41.01  
 11 Congdon, Christian           Glenwood            12:00.00  x12:17.22  
 12 Espinosa, Jesse              Clarinda            12:34.00   12:18.04  
 13 Spurr, Caleb                 Atlantic            12:55.00  x12:54.67  
 14 Mumm, Tim                    Harlan Commu        13:00.00   13:13.65  
 15 Parkhurst, Jackson           Harlan Commu        13:00.00   13:27.76  
 
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
===================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Reed, Gratt                  Atlantic               14.85      14.73   2  10   
  2 Mass, Alec                   Lewis Centra           15.63      15.54   2   8   
  3 Shatava, Lucas               Clarinda               15.70      16.04   2   6   
  4 Tye, Austin                  Glenwood               16.00      16.23   2   5   
  5 Roller, Drake                Atlantic               16.70      16.36   2   4   
  6 Sampson, Jeron               CB Thomas JE           16.18      16.66   2   3   
  7 Buresh, Cody                 Glenwood               17.57      16.90   1   2   
  8 Weddum, Brady                Glenwood               17.48     x17.52   2 
  9 McLaughlin, Jake             Harlan Commu           17.80      18.08   1   1   
 10 Vanderhoof, Cam              Red Oak                17.97      18.18   1 
 11 McKenzie, Nolan              Lewis Centra           17.31      18.39   2 
 12 Barnhouse, Caleb             CB Abraham L                      21.89   1 
 13 Nichols, Devin               CB Abraham L                      22.00   1 
 14 Maxwell, Izaiha              CB Thomas JE           21.00      23.08   1 
 
Boys 400 Meter Hurdles
===================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Reed, Gratt                  Atlantic               55.50      55.21   3  10   
  2 Sampson, Jeron               CB Thomas JE           56.03      55.45   3   8   
  3 Shatava, Lucas               Clarinda               57.87      58.86   3   6   
  4 Tye, Austin                  Glenwood               58.64      58.95   3   5   
  5 Little, Seth                 Glenwood             1:00.50      59.77   3   4   
  6 Owens, Jon                   Harlan Commu           58.80    1:00.64   3   3   
  7 Trevino, Brandon             Harlan Commu         1:05.00    1:04.39   2   2   
  8 Fah, Thomas                  Harlan Commu         1:04.00   x1:04.57   3 
  9 Booton, Zach                 CB Thomas JE         1:04.10    1:04.89   2   1   
 10 Rohner, Frannie              Red Oak              1:04.00    1:05.28   2 
 11 Sell, Josh                   Lewis Centra         1:08.00    1:05.79   2 
 12 Arellano, Martin             Glenwood             1:06.50   x1:06.62   2 
 13 Pelzer, Blake                Atlantic             1:06.50    1:06.75   2 
 14 Bright, Gabe                 Lewis Centra         1:04.00    1:06.89   3 
 15 Sams, Dawson                 Clarinda             1:11.00    1:07.77   1 
 16 Lindsay, Nathan              Clarinda             1:08.00   x1:08.75   2 
 17 McKenzie, Nolan              Lewis Centra         1:04.00   x1:09.52   2 
 18 Nusser, Alex                 Glenwood             1:10.00   x1:12.34   1 
 19 Green, Wyatt                 CB Abraham L         1:16.00    1:13.46   1 
 20 Dofner, Mack                 CB Thomas JE         1:14.00   x1:15.31   1 
 21 Gilo, Wimach                 CB Thomas JE         1:11.30   x1:17.12   1 
 22 Maxwell, Izaiha              CB Thomas JE         1:12.30   x1:18.00   1 
 
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
===================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Glenwood  'A'                                       45.00      44.45   2  10   
     1) Saddler, Joey                   2) Bowden, Matt                   
     3) Kennedy, Nate                   4) Decker, Mavrick                
  2 Atlantic  'A'                                       45.55      46.36   2   8   
     1) Barnwell, Jayden                2) Reed, Gratt                    
     3) Sonntag, Dillon                 4) Moen, Tyler                    
  3 Clarinda  'A'                                       46.30      46.85   2   6   
     1) Shatava, Lucas                  2) Campbell, Carson               
     3) Strait, Brady                   4) Millikan, Matt                 
  4 Lewis Central  'A'                                  46.04      46.93   2   5   
     1) Stogdill, Zach                  2) Rew, Collin                    
     3) Mortensen, Paul                 4) Mass, Alec                     
  5 CB Abraham Lincoln  'A'                             46.65      47.46   2   4   
     1) Fichter, Ben                    2) Snipes, Jake                   
     3) Herzog, Lanny                   4) Ellis, Connor                  
  6 Glenwood  'B'                                       47.80     x47.64   2 
     1) Lee, Jon                        2) Buresh, Cody                   
     3) Mayberry, Cole                  4) Silvius, Cooper                
  7 CB Thomas Jefferson  'A'                            47.90      48.11   2   3   
     1) Saokaeo, Thanacorn              2) Lesley, Chandler               
     3) Booton, Zach                    4) Flowers, Mitch                 
  8 Lewis Central  'B'                                  48.20     x49.03   1 
     1) Kobes, Bret                     2) Petry, Brendan                 
     3) Roth, Colbey                    4) Jones, Logan                   
  9 Atlantic  'B'                                       50.90     x49.07   1 
     1) Buchman, Cody                   2) Reilly, Logan                  
     3) Alexander, Austin               4) Granner, Sam                   
 10 Red Oak  'A'                                        47.50      49.32   2   2   
     1) Birt, Isaac                     2) Bower, Isaac                   
     3) Bruce, Carter                   4) Maynes, Carter                 
 11 CB Thomas Jefferson  'B'                            49.80     x51.65   1 
     1) Peak, Raemon                    2) Rubio, Emilio                  
     3) Salazar, Jason                  4) Masek, Jarred                  
 12 Harlan Community  'A'                               50.40      52.45   1   1   
     1) Brouse, Caleb                   2) Weyer, Derec                   
     3) Schaben, Wyatt                  4) Bieker, Caleb                  
 13 Atlantic  'C'                                       53.90     x54.49   1 
     1) Hernandez, Jose                 2) Mills, Austin                  
     3) Mwalia, Austin                  4) McConkey, John                 
 14 CB Abraham Lincoln  'B'                             52.00     x55.08   1 
     1) Garner, Nick                    2) Daharsh, Jake                  
     3) Gomez-Diaz, Obed                4) Fisher, Jayce                  
 15 CB Thomas Jefferson  'C'                            51.80     x55.47   1 
     1) Maxwell, Izaiha                 2) Dofner, Mack                   
     3) Gilo, Wimach                    4) Puterbaugh, Zach               
 
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
===================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Glenwood  'A'                                     1:35.00    1:34.80   2  10   
     1) Saddler, Joey                   2) Vondra, Zach                   
     3) Wilwerding, Kolten              4) Bowden, Matt                   
  2 Harlan Community  'A'                             1:35.50    1:37.05   2   8   
     1) Foss, Nick                      2) Schmitz, Deren                 
     3) Monson, Jonathon                4) Owens, Jon                     
  3 CB Thomas Jefferson  'A'                          1:36.75    1:38.25   2   6   
     1) Saokaeo, Thanacorn              2) Evans, Reggie                  
     3) Lesley, Chandler                4) Flowers, Mitch                 
  4 Lewis Central  'A'                                1:36.00    1:38.36   2   5   
     1) Stogdill, Zach                  2) Rew, Collin                    
     3) Mortensen, Paul                 4) Roth, Colbey                   
  5 Clarinda  'A'                                     1:39.00    1:40.74   2   4   
     1) Millikan, Matt                  2) Campbell, Carson               
     3) Salaway, Adrien                 4) Hayes, Cody                    
  6 Glenwood  'B'                                     1:49.50   x1:41.91   1 
     1) Silvius, Cooper                 2) Mayberry, Cole                 
     3) McIntrye, Dillon                4) Wake, Cullen                   
  7 Atlantic  'B'                                     1:42.70    1:42.57   1   3   
     1) Buchman, Cody                   2) Reilly, Logan                  
     3) Alexander, Austin               4) Granner, Sam                   
  8 Lewis Central  'B'                                1:41.00   x1:42.85   1 
     1) Foote, Dylan                    2) Kobes, Bret                    
     3) Lear, Jake                      4) Jones, Logan                   
  9 Atlantic  'A'                                     1:36.80   x1:46.12   2 
     1) Barnwell, Jayden                2) Niklasen, Zade                 
     3) Moen, Tyler                     4) Whetstone, Zeke                
 10 Red Oak  'A'                                      1:42.00    1:52.38   2   2   
     1) Bruce, Carter                   2) Guerra, Zac                    
     3) Rivero, Fernando                4) McCunn, Justin                 
 
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
===================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Glenwood  'A'                                     3:30.67    3:30.22   2  10   
     1) Watson, Kohen                   2) Decker, Mavrick                
     3) Little, Seth                    4) Kennedy, Nate                  
  2 CB Thomas Jefferson  'A'                          3:32.79    3:35.26   2   8   
     1) Axtell, Jake                    2) Carey, Daniel                  
     3) Evans, Reggie                   4) Lukavsky, Cameron              
  3 Atlantic  'A'                                     3:36.80    3:37.13   2   6   
     1) Whetstone, Zeke                 2) Niklasen, Zade                 
     3) Halterman, Ethan                4) Sonntag, Dillon                
  4 Harlan Community  'A'                             3:33.00    3:42.50   2   5   
     1) Schmitz, Deren                  2) Dawson-Anderson, Erik          
     3) Monson, Jonathon                4) Owens, Jon                     
  5 Lewis Central  'A'                                3:37.00    3:44.73   2   4   
     1) Childers, Seth                  2) Shipman, Zach                  
     3) Simmons, Josh                   4) Chain, Isaac                   
  6 CB Thomas Jefferson  'B'                          4:00.00   x3:54.74   1 
     1) Soriano, Kyle                   2) Mulvania, Connor               
     3) Zermeno, Allen                  4) Baker, Austin                  
  7 Lewis Central  'B'                                3:55.00   x3:54.96   1 
     1) Foote, Dylan                    2) Lear, Jake                     
     3) Sell, Josh                      4) Law, Duncan                    
  8 Glenwood  'B'                                     4:09.00   x3:59.97   1 
     1) McIntrye, Dillon                2) Weddum, Brady                  
     3) Schnurr, Ryan                   4) Carr, Jackson                  
  9 Clarinda  'A'                                     3:57.00    4:00.59   2   3   
     1) Landhuis, Nik                   2) Salaway, Adrien                
     3) Lindsay, Nathan                 4) Hayes, Cody                    
 10 Red Oak  'A'                                      4:03.00    4:19.02   1   2   
     1) Vanderhoof, Cam                 2) McCunn, Justin                 
     3) Rivero, Fernando                4) Fouts, Cody                    
 
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Glenwood  'A'                                     8:45.40    8:32.37   10   
     1) Stanislav, Christian            2) Little, Seth                   
     3) Parks, Mason                    4) Covington, Parson              
  2 CB Thomas Jefferson  'A'                          8:59.31    8:50.86    8   
     1) Salazar, Cesar                  2) Soriano, Kyle                  
     3) Osborn, Connor                  4) Booton, Zach                   
  3 Harlan Community  'A'                             9:10.00    8:54.13    6   
     1) Hansen, Reagan                  2) Klaassen, Logan                
     3) Carter, Lucas                   4) Owens, Jon                     
  4 Lewis Central  'A'                                8:41.00    8:56.75    5   
     1) Childers, Seth                  2) Mortensen, Paul                
     3) Simmons, Josh                   4) Nettles, Drake                 
  5 Atlantic  'A'                                     9:05.00    8:57.51    4   
     1) Eden, Jaxson                    2) Niklasen, Zade                 
     3) Behrends, Nathan                4) Petersen, Jalen                
  6 Lewis Central  'B'                                9:20.00   x9:44.39  
     1) Lear, Jake                      2) Woltmann, Cael                 
     3) Sell, Josh                      4) Dermody, Easton                
  7 Red Oak  'A'                                      9:45.00   10:02.96    3   
     1) Koppa, Connor                   2) Hall, Caden                    
     3) Graham, Avery                   4) Lukehart, Bruce                
 -- Glenwood  'B'                                     9:10.00         NT  
     1) Congdon, Christian              2) Carr, Jackson                  
     3) Presley, Adison                 4) Schnurr, Ryan                  
 
Boys 800 Sprint Medley
===================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Glenwood  'A'                                     1:36.90    1:35.62   2  10   
     1) Saddler, Joey                   2) Bowden, Matt                   
     3) Watson, Kohen                   4) Kennedy, Nate                  
  2 Clarinda  'A'                                     1:40.44    1:39.82   2   8   
     1) Strait, Brady                   2) Morris, Carter                 
     3) Hayes, Cody                     4) Shatava, Lucas                 
  3 Atlantic  'A'                                     1:39.10    1:40.59   2   6   
     1) Barnwell, Jayden                2) Niklasen, Zade                 
     3) Sonntag, Dillon                 4) Whetstone, Zeke                
  4 CB Abraham Lincoln  'A'                           1:42.89    1:41.41   2   5   
     1) Fichter, Ben                    2) Snipes, Jake                   
     3) Herzog, Lanny                   4) Ellis, Connor                  
  5 CB Thomas Jefferson  'A'                          1:38.40    1:42.98   2   4   
     1) Saokaeo, Thanacorn              2) Flowers, Mitch                 
     3) Lesley, Chandler                4) Evans, Reggie                  
  6 Harlan Community  'A'                             1:40.89    1:45.16   2   3   
     1) Bartley, Jacob                  2) Tarney, Nick                   
     3) Olmos, Oscar                    4) Schechinger, CJ                
  7 Red Oak  'A'                                      1:43.00    1:45.73   2   2   
     1) Maynes, Carter                  2) Bower, Isaac                   
     3) Birt, Isaac                     4) Rohner, Frannie                
  8 Lewis Central  'A'                                1:41.00    1:45.82   2   1   
     1) Stogdill, Zach                  2) Roth, Colbey                   
     3) Petry, Brendan                  4) Sulentic, Jack                 
  9 Atlantic  'B'                                     1:48.80   x1:47.74   1 
     1) Mathiesen, Zach                 2) Reilly, Logan                  
     3) Granner, Sam                    4) Hernandez, Jose                
 10 Lewis Central  'B'                                1:53.00   x1:48.95   1 
     1) Kobes, Bret                     2) Brown, Julian                  
     3) Law, Duncan                     4) Bright, Gabe                   
 11 Glenwood  'B'                                     1:58.50   x1:53.39   1 
     1) Robertson, Dominic              2) Krewson, Brian                 
     3) Goos, Jackson                   4) Black, William                 
 12 Creston  'A'                                      1:50.00    2:09.18   1 
     1) Looney, Hank                    2) Hague, Zac                     
     3) Peterson, Camden                4) Moreland, Jared                
 
Boys Distance Medley
===================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 CB Thomas Jefferson  'A'                          3:42.05    3:41.39   2  10   
     1) Sampson, Jeron                  2) Lukavsky, Cameron              
     3) Axtell, Jake                    4) Carey, Daniel                  
  2 Atlantic  'A'                                     4:01.00    3:54.87   2   8   
     1) Sonntag, Dillon                 2) Roller, Drake                  
     3) Halterman, Ethan                4) Dennis, Bradley                
  3 Glenwood  'A'                                     3:58.30    3:59.08   2   6   
     1) Vondra, Zach                    2) Erwin, Christian               
     3) Tye, Austin                     4) Stanislav, Christian           
  4 Lewis Central  'A'                                4:02.00    4:02.44   2   5   
     1) Sulentic, Jack                  2) Shipman, Zach                  
     3) Petry, Brendan                  4) Chain, Isaac                   
  5 Harlan Community  'A'                             4:00.00    4:04.61   2   4   
     1) Burchett, Andy                  2) Monson, Jonathon               
     3) Olmos, Oscar                    4) Schechinger, Alex              
  6 Red Oak  'A'                                      4:00.00    4:10.64   2   3   
     1) Birt, Isaac                     2) Bower, Isaac                   
     3) Vanderhoof, Cam                 4) Bentley, Cody                  
  7 Clarinda  'A'                                     4:09.00    4:10.98   2   2   
     1) Millikan, Matt                  2) Morris, Carter                 
     3) Strait, Brady                   4) Yearington, Hunter             
  8 CB Thomas Jefferson  'B'                          4:11.00   x4:11.69   1 
     1) Peak, Raemon                    2) Mulvania, Connor               
     3) Zermeno, Allen                  4) Escobar, Andrew                
  9 Lewis Central  'B'                                4:15.00   x4:19.22   1 
     1) Kobes, Bret                     2) Brown, Julian                  
     3) Law, Duncan                     4) VanWinkle, Dalton              
 10 Glenwood  'B'                                     4:22.60   x4:19.92   1 
     1) Schaben, Collin                 2) Chase, Justin                  
     3) Goos, Jackson                   4) Jones, Seth                    
 
Boys 4x100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle
===================================================================================
    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points
===================================================================================
  1 Glenwood  'A'                                     1:02.47    1:01.51   2  10   
     1) Buresh, Cody                    2) Weddum, Brady                  
     3) Wilwerding, Kolten              4) Tye, Austin                    
  2 Harlan Community  'A'                             1:07.50    1:08.08   2   8   
     1) Trevino, Brandon                2) Fah, Thomas                    
     3) Bartley, Jacob                  4) McLaughlin, Jake               
  3 Atlantic  'A'                                     1:09.40    1:08.31   1   6   
     1) Roller, Drake                   2) Pelzer, Blake                  
     3) Buchman, Cody                   4) Shadden, Phoenix               
  4 Glenwood  'B'                                     1:09.60   x1:10.11   1 
     1) Silvius, Cooper                 2) Krewson, Brian                 
     3) Arellano, Martin                4) Nusser, Alex                   
  5 Red Oak  'A'                                      1:08.00    1:12.00   2   5   
     1) Vanderhoof, Cam                 2) Bower, Isaac                   
     3) Maynes, Carter                  4) Rohner, Frannie                
  6 Clarinda  'A'                                     1:18.00    1:13.24   1   4   
     1) Brown, Conner                   2) Lindsay, Nathan                
     3) Allumbaugh, Gabe                4) Sams, Dawson                   
  7 Lewis Central  'A'                                1:08.00    1:14.09   2   3   
     1) Shipman, Zach                   2) McKenzie, Nolan                
     3) Bright, Gabe                    4) Beck, James                    
  8 CB Thomas Jefferson  'A'                          1:18.80    1:24.79   1   2   
     1) Maxwell, Izaiha                 2) Gilo, Wimach                   
     3) Dofner, Mack                    4) Puterbaugh, Zach               
 
Boys High Jump
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Shipman, Zach                Lewis Centra         5-08.00    5-08.00   10   
  2 Buresh, Cody                 Glenwood             5-08.00    5-06.00    8   
  3 Alexander, Austin            Atlantic             5-06.00    5-04.00    5.50
  3 Monson, Jonathon             Harlan Commu         5-06.00    5-04.00    5.50
  5 Petry, Brendan               Lewis Centra         5-02.00   J5-04.00    3.50
  5 Garner, Nick                 CB Abraham L         5-02.00   J5-04.00    3.50
  7 Roth, Colbey                 Lewis Centra         5-04.00  xJ5-04.00  
  8 Weddum, Brady                Glenwood             5-04.00   J5-04.00    2   
  9 Moen, Tyler                  Atlantic             5-10.00    5-02.00    1   
 -- Brown, Conner                Clarinda             5-00.00         NH  
 
Boys Long Jump
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Foss, Nick                   Harlan Commu        21-01.00   21-02.50   10   
  2 Wilwerding, Kolten           Glenwood            20-02.50   19-11.00    8   
  3 Rubio, Emilio                CB Thomas JE        18-00.00   19-08.50    6   
  4 Lukavsky, Cameron            CB Thomas JE        19-01.00   19-07.50    5   
  5 Burchett, Andy               Harlan Commu        17-07.00   19-03.50    4   
  6 Vondra, Zach                 Glenwood            19-04.50   19-00.00    3   
  7 Millikan, Matt               Clarinda            18-06.00   18-06.50    2   
  8 Morris, Carter               Clarinda            17-06.00   18-01.50    1   
  9 Foote, Dylan                 Lewis Centra        17-10.00   18-01.00  
 10 Snipes, Jake                 CB Abraham L        18-06.25   17-08.50  
 11 Lincoln, Preston             Glenwood            17-00.75  x16-11.50  
 12 Buchman, Cody                Atlantic            17-05.00   16-10.00  
 13 Peak, Raemon                 CB Thomas JE        17-10.00  x16-00.00  
 14 Erwin, Christian             Glenwood            16-00.00  x15-11.00  
 15 Brown, Julian                Lewis Centra        17-00.00   15-05.00  
 
Boys Shot Put
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Sanders, Caleb               Glenwood            45-06.50   48-03.50   10   
  2 Theobald, Dane               Lewis Centra        50-07.00   47-05.75    8   
  3 Bieker, Caleb                Harlan Commu        40-00.00   45-03.25    6   
  4 Brouse, Caleb                Harlan Commu        42-00.00   44-07.50    5   
  5 Guerra, Carlos               Red Oak             37-00.00   42-10.50    4   
  6 Baker, Cameron               CB Thomas JE        42-06.00   42-04.50    3   
  7 Jones, Logan                 Lewis Centra        46-05.25   42-02.75    2   
  8 McConkey, John               Atlantic            42-00.00   40-01.00    1   
  9 Mitchell, Kelton             Glenwood            38-00.00   38-11.50  
 10 McClarnon, Cody              Clarinda            37-11.00   37-10.50  
 11 Filip, Konnor                CB Abraham L        35-04.50   37-09.25  
 12 Weyer, Derec                 Harlan Commu        41-00.00  x37-06.25  
 13 VanFossen, Bryan             Clarinda            38-10.00   37-05.00  
 14 Giesting, Logan              Glenwood            38-06.50  x36-09.00  
 15 Fouts, Cody                  Red Oak             38-10.00   36-04.50  
 16 Peterson, Konner             Glenwood            34-06.50  x35-08.00  
 17 Walter, Dawson               Atlantic            35-00.00   35-05.00  
 18 Kinnison, Colton             Red Oak             36-08.00  x35-03.00  
 19 Fisher, Jayce                CB Abraham L        38-07.75   34-11.50  
 20 Bentley, Cody                Red Oak             38-00.00  x34-02.50  
 21 Mills, Austin                Atlantic            34-00.00  x34-00.25  
 22 Johnson, Mitchell            Red Oak             35-00.00  x33-07.00  
 23 Lee, Jon                     Glenwood            33-04.00  x33-02.25  
 24 Denison, Spenser             Atlantic            36-00.00  x33-01.25  
 25 Hughes, AJ                   Glenwood            33-00.00  x33-01.00  
 26 Lacy, Zach                   Glenwood            31-09.50  x33-00.75  
 27 Fahey, Dylan                 Clarinda            33-00.00  x31-11.25  
 28 Nordyke, Caleb               Clarinda            35-00.00  x31-04.00  
 29 Sorenson, Trache             CB Abraham L        30-02.00  x31-03.00  
 30 McMann, Hunter               Red Oak             30-06.00  x30-10.75  
 31 Roller, Cale                 Atlantic            32-06.00  x30-08.00  
 32 Rocha, Mason                 CB Thomas JE        31-00.00   28-09.75  
 33 Luna, Billie                 Red Oak             35-00.00  x28-01.00  
 34 Foutch, Brody                CB Abraham L        28-00.00  x25-04.75  
 35 James, Jake                  CB Abraham L        22-00.00  x24-02.00  
 36 Teegarden, Tanner            Glenwood            22-05.50  x23-01.00  
 37 Akers, Zach                  Glenwood            18-04.00  x20-02.50  
 38 Wiser, Dillon                Glenwood            43-11.00      x0.25  
 
Boys Discus Throw
================================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Jones, Logan                 Lewis Centra          149-00     149-04   10   
  2 Baker, Cameron               CB Thomas JE          154-10     136-03    8   
  3 Theobald, Dane               Lewis Centra          134-00     133-08    6   
  4 Bieker, Caleb                Harlan Commu          110-00     131-03    5   
  5 Sorenson, Cody               Glenwood              125-05     129-09    4   
  6 Brouse, Caleb                Harlan Commu          125-00     124-09    3   
  7 Sanders, Caleb               Glenwood              130-00     118-08    2   
  8 Giesting, Logan              Glenwood              106-06    x117-09  
  9 Deets, Seth                  Atlantic              120-00     117-06    1   
 10 Hague, Zac                   Creston               122-08     115-07  
 11 Mitchell, Kelton             Glenwood               99-05    x114-05  
 12 VanFossen, Bryan             Clarinda              103-00     112-01  
 13 McClarnon, Cody              Clarinda              117-00     111-07  
 14 Allman, Riley                CB Abraham L          120-00     110-04  
 15 Hughes, AJ                   Glenwood            95-02.50    x102-08  
 16 Weyer, Derec                 Harlan Commu          121-00    x101-10  
 17 Mills, Austin                Atlantic               95-00     101-03  
 18 Walter, Dawson               Atlantic              115-00    x101-01  
 19 Lee, Jon                     Glenwood               81-04     x96-02  
 20 Kinnison, Colton             Red Oak                95-00      95-05  
 21 Jones, Ben                   CB Abraham L          109-00      93-09  
 22 Peterson, Konner             Glenwood               74-00     x92-08  
 23 Rocha, Mason                 CB Thomas JE           77-00      91-08  
 24 Fisher, Jayce                CB Abraham L           94-00     x91-03  
 25 Nordyke, Caleb               Clarinda               90-00     x89-09  
 26 Lacy, Zach                   Glenwood               95-09     x86-02  
 27 Roller, Cale                 Atlantic               90-00     x82-09  
 28 Sorenson, Trache             CB Abraham L           75-00     x78-06  
 29 McMann, Hunter               Red Oak                77-10      77-02  
 30 Teegarden, Tanner            Glenwood            61-10.50     x50-02  
 31 Hernandez, Dawson            Red Oak                50-00     x45-07  
 32 Akers, Zach                  Glenwood               45-08     x39-05  
 33 Flowers, Mitch               CB Thomas JE          109-00         x1  
 34 Schaben, Wyatt               Harlan Commu          120-00      x0.75