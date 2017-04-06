GLEN EHLERS, 87, of Manilla (Svcs. 4/10/17)

Obituaries

GLEN EHLERS, 87, of Manilla, died Wednesday, April 5th, at Methodist Hospital, in Omaha. Funeral services for GLEN EHLERS will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, April 10th, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla. Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, April 9th, from 4-until 6-p.m.; Visitation will resume 9:30-a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla.

Burial will be in the Nishnanotna Cemetery near Manilla.

GLEN EHLERS is survived by:

His good friends – Eugene & Susan Mahnke, of Manning, and his cousins.